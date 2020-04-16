In the words of DAR Founder Eugenia Washington in 1890, “We want a society founded on service.”
National Society Daughters of the American Revolution’s (DAR) Service to America Committee, is dedicated to encouraging DAR members to rise in meaningful service promoting historic preservation, education and patriotism within their communities in order to demonstrate the vibrancy of today’s DAR.
On March 21, 2020, a request went out nationally on the DAR Service to America Facebook page (is https://www.facebook.com/darservicetoamerica/). It read:
ATTENTION DAUGHTERS! Do you own a sewing machine? There is a shortage of medical masks. Hospitals and medical facilities in a number of states are seeking #volunteers to sew and donate homemade masks to conserve the limited numbers of medical-grade masks for the riskiest patient care. Ladies let’s help!
How to participate in the Service to America Project:
Contact local medical facilities and ask if they are accepting donations of homemade masks.
Obtain guidance from the medical facility for sewing the homemade masks.
Sew the masks and donate them to the medical facility.
Share this initiative with your chapter and all #DAR members!
Let’s Rise and Shine in Service to America during this time of great need. In the words of Denise Doring VanBuren, our DAR President General — “Can we do it? Of course, we can!”
On March 31, 2020, President General VanBuren reported that “ As we continue to hear about hospitals, childcare facilities, nursing homes and clinics experiencing a shortage of medical masks, many of our members have stepped forward to participate in our official National Service to America Project From Home. Members are sewing and donating homemade masks . . . to institutions in order to help conserve the limited numbers of medical-grade masks for patient care. (Please note that it is critically important that members first contact the local facilities to determine if they are accepting donations of homemade masks and to obtain guidance for sewing them.) If you can sew, we’d like you to be a part of this nationwide effort. Gather some fun fabric and elastic and contact medical facilities in your area to see how you can help the mask shortage brought about by COVID-19.”
As of April 13, 70,077 masks have been sewn and that number rises dramatically every day! North Carolina Daughters, so far, have contributed over 2,114 masks, which is the fifth highest amount in the country!
Members of the Edenton Tea Party Chapter, NSDAR have joined this effort!
As of April 7, 2020, Registrar Candy Roth, of Edenton, who initiated making masks; member Annis Murphy, of Hertford; associate member Betty Corbin and Virginia Dare Chapter member Peggy White, both from the Outer Banks, have contributed 140 masks and are still counting! Other chapter members have donated fabric, thread and elastic, and other chapter members have indicated they will be joining in DAR chapter and National effort soon!
To learn about participation, visit the public Service to America website at https://www.facebook.com/darservicetoamerica/ .
The National Society Daughters of the American Revolution, founded in 1890 and headquartered in Washington, D.C., is a non-profit, non-political volunteer women’s service organization dedicated to promoting patriotism, preserving American history, and securing America’s future through better education for children.
Since its founding, DAR has admitted more than 1,000,000 members. As one of the most inclusive genealogical societies in the country, NSDAR currently boasts over 185,000 members in 3,000 chapters across the United States and internationally. Any woman 18 years or older — regardless of race, religion, or ethnic background — who can prove lineal descent from a patriot of the American Revolution, is eligible for membership.
Any woman who believes she may be eligible for membership should contact Edenton Tea Party Chapter Registrar Candy Roth – 252-548-2648 or Membership Chairman Beth Taylor – 252-482-3592 for additional information. You may also go to the chapter website at http://www.ncdar.org/EdentonTeaParty_files/ or the Facebook page — https://www.facebook.com/EdentonTeaPartyNSDAR/