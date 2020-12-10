In addition to the beautifully decorated homes, churches and businesses that are already resplendent in their holiday finery, there is a phenomenon that has appeared, this year in the Cupola House Gardens. It began as the inspiration of Edenton resident Vonna O’Neill and has continued – and grown over the last three years!
In 2017, O’Neill approached the Edenton-Chowan Chamber of Commerce and the Edenton-Chowan County Tourism Development Authority and presented her vision of creating a “Spirit of Christmas” with lighted, decorated trees at the waterfront park next to the Roanoke River Lighthouse. These two groups embraced her idea and she additionally received support from Destination Downtown Edenton, Inc. In 2017, there were 12 trees — each one having a theme; in 2018 the display grew to 18 beautifully decorated trees, there were more in 2019 and it appears there will be even more in 2020! The Town of Edenton ran the electric cords to each tree and the Shepard-Pruden Memorial Library provided additional assistance.
In a change of location this year, the Christmas tree display was moved to the Cupola House gardens area. On Dec. 2, the Edenton Tea Party Chapter NSDAR decorated a tree there. It is located right inside the fence on Water Street. This year, as in years past, the tree was donated to the chapter by Kellogg Supply Company. It is adorned with red, white and blue decorations and has American Flags inserted in the tree and around the base that patriotically blow in the breeze. The tree again this year is dedicated to “Welcome Home Veterans” and has Christmas balls representing the Army, Navy, Air Force and Marines.
Chapter members Judy Evans, Leatha Fischer, Ginny Puritz, Candy Roth, Anne Rowe, Sandy Sperry, Beth Taylor, and Kathleen Towers gathered at 10 a.m. on a cold, but sunny Wednesday to begin the decorating process. Everyone was properly masked, and we were even able to social distance too! The tree had been set up by the Town of Edenton, but members strung three strands of small white lights and struggled to get the tree-topper straight. Upon completion, everyone agreed it looked very patriotic and festive!
Any woman who believes she may be eligible for membership should contact Edenton Tea Party Chapter Registrar Candy Roth – 252-548-2648 or Membership Chairman Beth Taylor – 252-482-3592 for information. You may also go to the chapter website at http://www.ncdar.org/EdentonTeaParty_files/ or the Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/EdentonTeaPartyNSDAR/ , for information.