Edenton Tea Party Chapter, NSDAR, received several accolades at the 121st North Carolina DAR State Conference, held virtually from April 29 to May 1, 2021. This listing of awards is by no means yet complete, but what follows are the honors the chapter has so far achieved.
In addition to having Candy Roth elected to the State Executive Board position of State Registrar, and Beth Taylor receiving the Outstanding State Member award for “Honoring and Thanking Vietnam Veterans,” the chapter received first place in the State from the Flag of the United States of America Committee for the “Best Chapter Report,” the “Number of Flag Codes Distributed” the “Number of Flag Literature” disseminated, and the “Number of Meetings that Included Flag Minutes.” The chapter also received first-place State Certificates for its celebration of the “50th Anniversary of the Vietnam War” and its “Celebration of Independence Day.” Previously, it was announced in April that the chapter had achieved a third place National Award for “Best Independence Day Celebration.” A personal first-place State Certificate of Award was received by Chapter Registrar Candy Roth from the Volunteer Genealogists Committee “For Assisting the (NSDAR) Elizabeth Montfort Ashe and Brick House Landing Chapters.”
Edenton Tea Party Chapter Regent Sandra Sperry presented Chapter Awards at the May 12, 2021, Annual Meeting held in-person at the Newbold-White House in Hertford. Chapter members Linda Davenport received an award for “Delivering Chapter Christmas Cheer to Crossnore;” Sue House for “Chapter Facebook Page Administrator;” Kathleen Ingram for “Outstanding Contribution as Service to America Chapter Chair;” Celeste Maus for “Establishing the Chapter DAR Book Club;” Candy Roth for “30 Years of DAR Service, State Registrar 2021-2024, Chapter Registrar 2010-2022, Volunteer Genealogist 2017-2021, State Membership Vice Chair 2018-2021, and National America 250! Membership Task Force 2018-2033.” Beth Taylor was awarded certificates for “40 Years of DAR Service,” and for “Establishing the DAR Award Winning July 4 Ceremony,” and Virginia Wood for “Establishing the DAR Award Winning July 4 Ceremony.”
Clearly the DAR year ended on an upbeat note for the Edenton Tea Party Chapter, NSDAR, despite the restrictions and hardships of the pandemic. In the NSDAR President General Denise Doring VanBuren’s words – “WOW!”
An article written by the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution’s VanBuran, who is the 45th president general, was distributed nationwide after her recent visit to the North Carolina DAR State Conference. Following is her article of her impressions of the conference.
“A busy weekend of virtual and in-person visits with Daughters in (NC) illustrated once again that DAR is, indeed, thriving, thanks to the combined impact of meaningful purpose and determined local leadership. Both were on full display as I spent time with Daughters from North Carolina for their 121st State Conference. I was rejuvenated by their members' enthusiasm. ...
“Carole Nunalee Weiss serves as North Carolina State Regent, with a theme of "Tying the Past to the Present is our Gift to the Future." Elected in 2018, she has spent the majority of her three-year term leading her North Carolina Daughters through the throes of the pandemic - but were it not for the virtual format of her conference, you would never have known that. For the reports of officers and committees, caliber of honorees and levels of accomplishment were simply outstanding - no one would have guessed that so much could be achieved against such headwinds. In fact, these women rose splendidly to serve our mission - reporting 219,459 reported hours through the Service to America tally during 2020, nearly five times their statewide goal. WOW!
“The North Carolina Daughters have supported Mrs. Weiss's project to finance living spaces for five female veterans at the Veterans Life Center in Butner, NC. They have also been exceptionally generous toward ‘The Next Act’ campaign, including restoration of their State Seal and State Box (at Constitution Hall in Washington, DC) and other significant facets: renovations to the Conductor’s Room, ... new curtains, replaced floor and walls; an advanced stage monitoring system to be used for the platform during Congress and other shows; and a black curtain to protect the stage mural.
“More than 400 delegates voted, and as many as 350 logged on at one time or another to participate in various programs throughout the course of the weekend. Clearly, these chapters are engaged - and it is little wonder that they are growing as a result. While (the) national membership has posted a 14% net increase in the last decade, North Carolina grew from 6,219 Daughters in 2011 to begin 2021 with 7,750 members- a gain of 1,513, or 25%!
“These thoughtful Daughters presented me with a beautiful gold Dogwood flower charm that I will forever treasure. Mrs. Weiss explained its history as the State Flower of North Carolina, noting that it is a symbol of durability during life's difficulties, for though it might seem small and delicate, the dogwood survives in harsh conditions. What a marvelous representation of these women, who demonstrated to me their resolve to flower even amidst the coronavirus.”
The National Society Daughters of the American Revolution, founded in 1890 and headquartered in Washington, D.C., is a nonprofit, nonpolitical volunteer women's service organization dedicated to promoting patriotism, preserving American history, and securing America's future through better education for children.
Women 18 years or older - regardless of race, religion, or ethnic background - who can prove lineal descent from a patriot of the American Revolution, is eligible for membership. For information go to https://www.dar.org/.
Any woman who believes she may be eligible for membership should contact Edenton Tea Party Membership Chairman Beth Taylor – 252-482-3592 or 39btaylor@gmail.com for information. The chapter also can be found online at http://www.ncdar.org/EdentonTeaParty_files/ or the Facebook page - https://www.facebook.com/EdentonTeaPartyNSDAR/ .