Usually, the Edenton Tea Party Chapter does not hold a December meeting as most of the members are rather heavily involved in preparations for the historic annual Christmas Candlelight Tour. However, this year, because of the COVID-19 pandemic and Roy Cooper’s Executive Orders, the Candlelight Tour was not held in its usual format.
The Executive Board of the Chapter thought that the availability of December to its members and the occasion of the Christmas season would provide the opportunity for the Edenton Tea Party members to honor and remember the eight beloved and devoted Daughters who have been lost to death since 2018.
With this in mind, the Memorial Service was held on December 9, 2020 via Zoom at 11 a.m. Chapter Chaplain Clara King conducted this service after welcoming comments by the Chapter Regent Sandra Sperry.
Chaplain King gave a prayer and read scripture from Colossians 3:2, 3 “Think about the things of heaven, not the things of earth, for you died to this life and your real life is hidden with Christ in God.”
Chapter Daughters giving remembrances were introduced by the chaplain one at a time, and a candle was lit in their memory. Daughters were remembered and honored in the year they passed.
• 2018 — Hilda Goodwin was remembered by Julia Elmore
• 2018 — Catherine Nixon was remembered by Chapter First Vice Regent Beth Taylor
• 2019 — Pansy Elliott was remembered by Chapter Regent Sandy Sperry
• 2019 — Georgina Robison was remembered by District VIII Director Gay Chatham
• 2020 — Elizabeth (Liz) Will was remembered by Virginia Wood
• 2020 — Evelyn Powell was remembered by Chapter Librarian Celeste Maus
• 2020 — Rebecca Thornton was remembered by Kathleen Ingram
• 2020 — Marion Goodman was remembered by Lucy Meade Edmundson
The service was concluded with the Chaplain reading “A Life Well Lived” and all candles were extinguished as the Chaplain concluded the reading
A Life Well Lived
A life well lived is a precious gift
Of hope and strength and grace
From someone who has made our world
A brighter, better place.
It’s filled with moments, sweet and sad
With smiles and sometimes tears,
With friendship formed and good times shared,
And laughter through the years.
A life well lived is a legacy,
Of joy and pride and pleasure,
A living lasting memory
Our grateful hearts will treasure.
A Benediction ended the Memorial Service; this was a beautiful and touching remembrance of the life and times of dedicated and beloved Edenton Tea Party Chapter NSDAR Daughters.
