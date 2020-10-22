On Saturday, October 17, 2020, the Edenton Tea Party Chapter NSDAR was warmly welcomed by the Command and Soldiers of the 109th MP Detachment of the N.C. National Guard. This unit proudly calls Edenton its home. The chapter was represented by National Defense Committee Chairman Georgiana Nelson who was accompanied by her husband, George Nelson.
The Edenton Tea Party Chapter arranged for the Detachment to receive thank you notes, cards and a banner. Also presented was the key to a soldier’s heart – abundant FOOD! Delivered were sub-sandwiches, cookies and brownies, chips, Gatorade, and, of course, candy!
This was an informal event meant to convey the Edenton Tea Party Chapter’s “thank you” to the Command, and there was a “file by” of the soldiers. It was clearly evident that the Command and Soldiers of the 109th MP Detachment of the N.C. National Guard appreciated the chapter’s time and effort to say thank you for all you do we appreciate you!
The National Society Daughters of the American Revolution, founded in 1890 and headquartered in Washington, D.C., is a non-profit, non-political volunteer women’s service organization dedicated to promoting patriotism, preserving American history, and securing America’s future through better education for children.
If you believe you may be eligible for membership, you should contact Edenton Tea Party Chapter Registrar Candy Roth – 252-548-2648 or Membership Chairman Beth Taylor – 252-482-3592 for additional information. You may also go to the Chapter Website; http://www.ncdar.org/EdentonTeaParty_files/ or the Facebook page — https://www.facebook.com/EdentonTeaPartyNSDAR/