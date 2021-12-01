The Edenton Tea Party Chapter, NSDAR Chapter Chaplain Clara King conducted a beautiful and moving Memorial Service at the Nov. 10 meeting to honor and remember five beloved and devoted chapter members who have been lost to death in 2021.
Chaplain King offered an opening prayer and read scripture from Psalm 90:1-2 “Lord, you have been our dwelling place throughout all generations. Before the mountains were born or you brought forth the earth and the world, from everlasting to everlasting you are God.”
Chapter daughters giving remembrances were introduced by the chaplain, and a candle was lit by Past Chaplain Julia Elmore in memory.
The Edenton Tea Party Chapter departed Daughters remembered were:
Elizabeth “Betty” Pearce Harrell Bunch— the remembrance tribute was given by the Chaplain for member Leatha Fischer
Lucy Koger Gibbs — the remembrance tribute was given by Dorothy Bangert
Annis Graham Norfleet Murphy — the remembrance tribute was given by the Chaplain for Member Leatha Fischer
Georgiana Lee Hart Nelson — the remembrance tribute was given by Clara King
Ruth Felton Byrum Whichard — the remembrance tribute was given by Beth Taylor
The service was concluded with a reading of “A Life Well Lived;” all candles were extinguished as the Chaplain concluded the reading of the poem.
“A Life Well Lived”
A life well lived is a precious gift
Of hope and strength and grace
From someone who has made our world
A brighter, better place.
It’s filled with moments, sweet and sad
With smiles and sometimes tears,
With friendship formed and good times shared,
And laughter through the years.
A life well lived is a legacy,
Of joy and pride and pleasure,
A living lasting memory
Our grateful hearts will treasure.
A Benediction ended the Memorial Service; this was a beautiful and touching remembrance of the life and times of dedicated and beloved Edenton Tea Party Chapter NSDAR Daughters.
About NSDAR
The National Society Daughters of the American Revolution, headquartered in Washington, D.C., is a non-profit, non-political volunteer women’s service organization dedicated to promoting patriotism, preserving American history, and securing America’s future through better education for children.
Since its founding, DAR has admitted more than 1,000,000 members. As one of the most inclusive genealogical societies in the country, NSDAR currently boasts over 185,000 members in 3,000 chapters across the United States and internationally.
Any woman 18 years or older — regardless of race, religion, or ethnic background — who can prove biological descent from a patriot of the American Revolution, is eligible for membership.
Any woman who believes she may be eligible for membership should contact Edenton Tea Party Membership Chairman Beth Taylor – 252-482-3592 for additional information or go to the chapter website at http://www.ncdar.org/EdentonTeaParty_files/ or the Facebook page — https://www.facebook.com/EdentonTeaPartyNSDAR/