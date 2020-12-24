The promotion of education is one of the three founding objectives the of the National Society, Daughters of the American Revolution (NSDAR). The other two objectives are Historic Preservation and Patriotism.
The NSDAR currently supports five schools; all of these schools were begun in rural and disadvantaged areas where public education was not accessible. The mission of these schools is to provide traditional values and educational skills to the students in order to help them reach their full potential in life. While each school has a different focus, they serve a variety of special needs programs including adult literacy, attention deficit disorder, dyslexia, and children in family crisis. Today the DAR Schools serve thousands of students from pre-school through college and are helping to make a difference in their lives.
One of these five schools is Crossnore School, located in Avery County, Crossnore. The Crossnore School was founded by Dr. Mary Martin Sloop and her husband, Dr. Eustace Sloop, in 1913. The Sloops first came to the mountains of Western North Carolina on their honeymoon where they fell in love with the region, its scenery, and its people. The couple felt called to bring healthcare to the area where modern medicine was unavailable. The Sloops would often ride on horseback to visit their patients who lived in remote areas.
They soon became aware that the children lacked not only good medical care but also basic education as there were no schools in the area. In addition many children were living in extreme poverty and exposed to the drug manufacture and use of that day, namely moonshine. In time, Dr. Sloop realized that many children lived too far away from the school to come and return home all in the same day. So she built a few dormitories, and The Crossnore School became a boarding school where children received an education, and a respite from the poverty of the region.
Today, The Crossnore School serves children from all over North Carolina who are in foster care. Children live in one of 13 campus cottages with live-in cottage parents. Cottage parents serve in a 7 day on/7 day off rotation. This relationship model allows the children to learn to build healthy relationships, while receiving the support they need to make progress towards reaching their own goals. They receive their education at Marjorie Williams Academy, the on-campus charter school.
The mission of Crossnore School is to grow healthy futures for children and families by providing a Christian sanctuary of hope and healing.
The Edenton Tea Party Chapter NSDAR has been contributing to Christmas at Crossnore for many years, usually by collecting money and gifts at the October chapter meeting and arranging for delivery to Crossnore in time for Christmas.
This year, however, because of the COVID-19 pandemic and Governor Cooper’s Executive Orders, there was no “in-person” chapter meeting in October. But, always up for a challenge, the chapter was still able to collect and deliver Christmas at Crossnore presents to the school!
In early November, Regent Sandra Sperry reached out to Crossnore and spoke to Elizabeth O’Hagan, Community Outreach Coordinator and asked for a Christmas “wish list.” Items on that list were twin size bedding sets; new coats and clothing; new cookie sheets, mixers, and other basic kitchen items; board games, card games, books, puzzles, and DVDs. Monetary donations would also be welcomed and could be sent through the chapter to Crossnore to sponsor Christmas stockings (book, socks, games, toys, and candy) for children living in the campus cottages.
On November 7, Sperry sent an email request to the chapter’s 81 members; the response was absolutely overwhelming! Members donated sheets, pillow cases, comforters, jackets, assorted games, books, and various baking and kitchen items. In addition to the physical items, members donated almost $1200 in monetary gifts!!
Everything was dropped off at First Vice Regent Beth Taylor’s house between November 16 and 30, and in early December, a member who has a second home in the Crossnore area loaded her car for the joyous drive to the school to deliver these astounding gifts for the children at The Crossnore School.
As Regent, I want to thank publicly and sincerely each and every Edenton Tea Party Chapter member who answered this short-notice request to have an in-gathering of Christmas gifts and cheer for Crossnore – despite the limitations posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The National Society Daughters of the American Revolution, founded in 1890 and headquartered in Washington, D.C., is a non-profit, non-political volunteer women's service organization dedicated to promoting patriotism, preserving American history, and securing America's future through better education for children.
Since its founding, DAR has admitted more than 1,000,000 members. As one of the most inclusive genealogical societies in the country, NSDAR currently boasts over 185,000 members in 3,000 chapters across the United States and internationally. Any woman 18 years or older - regardless of race, religion, or ethnic background - who can prove lineal descent from a patriot of the American Revolution, is eligible for membership.
Any woman who believes she may be eligible for membership should contact Edenton Tea Party Chapter Registrar Candy Roth – 252-548-2648 or Membership Chairman Beth Taylor – 252-482-3592 for additional information. You may also go to the chapter website at http://www.ncdar.org/EdentonTeaParty_files/ or the Facebook page - https://www.facebook.com/EdentonTeaPartyNSDAR/for additional information.