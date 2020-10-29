Elizabeth Allen Bryant, Director of Planning and Community Development for the Town of Edenton, was the speaker at the October 14, 2020, meeting of the Edenton Tea Party Chapter NSDAR. She presented a Zoom program on “The Edenton Neighborhood Redevelopment.”
Bryant, who joined the Edenton Tea Party Chapter on June 5, 2016, hails from Fuquay-Varina, but now makes her home in Edenton. She received a BA degree from Meredith College, and received a Masters’ of Public Administration from NC State University. Elizabeth came to Edenton with her husband John in 2003; he is an appraiser for BB&T Bank in the NC Eastern Region. They have three children – Laura Beth, 13; Jack, almost 11; and Henry, nine.
In her Zoom presentation, Bryant spoke of all of the exciting happenings presently going on in Edenton in the area of Historic Preservation.
In June 2015, the Town of Edenton established two Redevelopment Zones in the Moseley and North Oakum Street Areas. The purpose of the Redevelopment Zones in Edenton is to promote the health, safety, and welfare of the inhabitants of the chosen communities and to help prevent further deterioration of some of the historic structures that make Edenton so unique.
The Town’s Redevelopment Commission recently acquired several properties in the North Oakum Street Redevelopment Zone with the intention of making these properties available for sale to the general public. All properties being sold in Redevelopment Zones have protective covenants attached to the deed of each property outlining the requirements of rehabilitation, construction, maintenance, modifications to structures of historical significance, etc.
All of the houses located in the North Oakum Street Redevelopment Zone, are within walking distance to historic downtown Edenton, the waterfront, the Farmer’s Market, and the Kadesh A.M.E. Zion Church. The two East Gale Street properties are located in the Edenton Historic District, which make them also subject to the guidelines of the Edenton Historic Preservation Committee.
Hannibal Badham Sr. house, at 123 East Gale Street, is 117 years old and is directly across the street from the Hannibal Badham Jr. House. Surrounded by history, this single family home comes with a 0.15 acre plot of land and a backyard with shade trees. A two-story brick home, 133 East Gale Street, was built in 1900 and comes with a 0.25 acre plot of land with trees in the backyard area and a second structure (a garage) behind the home. The property also has a paved driveway.
Built in 1956, 136 East Albemarle Street is a single story, ranch style brick home with a lovely, large backyard with several shade trees on 0.30 acres. The front yard has a fence around the property and there is a small garage. The main structure is 61 years old and has 1.1 bathrooms, and has a paved driveway. The 304 East Church Street property has two units that are single story homes estimated to be over 100 years old and come with a lovely, large backyard with several shade trees and 0.25 acres. Both structures are vacant and not in occupiable condition; the first structure appears to have been constructed to be a duplex. There is a paved driveway.
In addition to these structures, Bryant also spoke about 116 East Gale Street which is still owned by the Badham family who were well-known carpenters. While the former owner of 145 East Gale Street asked for demolitions due to a recent fire, Edenton Historical Commission delayed the request. The property was sold and restored and is for sale. The area of four lots at 212 East Gale Street will be developed into Habitat for Humanity houses, and there is activity on 304 A and B East Church Street which also are being restored.
The Kadesh AME Zion Church is being restored with a partnership between the town and local restoration efforts. On North Oakum Street, a new Habitat for Humanity house is being worked on and the transformation of the three structures on the corner of Oakum and Church Street has been amazing!
Finally, Edenton Tea Party Chapter members heard about the three shingle cottages on Moseley Street that have been restored and already sold. Bryant spoke briefly about 209 and 211 West Gale Street which are being worked on.
