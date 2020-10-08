On Monday, September 28, 2020, the Edenton Tea Party Chapter NSDAR surprised Edenton resident Annette Wright by presenting her with the DAR Community Service Award.
The award, which is given to individuals who have contributed to the community in an outstanding manner through voluntary heroic, civic, benevolent service, or by organizing or participating in community activities, was presented to Annette Wright with a small reception at the Barker House.
It is significant that this award was presented at the Barker House, as this DAR chapter owes its name to the Tea Party that Penelope Barker organized with 50 other women in Edenton on October 25, 1774. These women formed an alliance wholeheartedly supporting the American cause against “taxation without representation.” And, as we all know, Penelope Barker asked the women to sign a letter she had addressed to King George, which stated, in part, that she would not “drink any more tea, nor wear any more British cloth . . . “
These Edenton women knew that by signing this letter, they were committing an act of treason against British rule. This brazen act of civil disobedience became one of the earliest organized women’s political actions in United States history. I think we can all agree that the actions of Penelope Barker defined community service by her organization of the Edenton Tea Party in 1774.
Chapter Regent Sandra Sperry briefly welcomed those present and then turned the ceremony over to First Vice Regent Beth Taylor who reviewed Mrs. Wright’s accomplishments in the Edenton Community. She then presented her with a DAR Community Service Award Certificate on behalf of the Edenton Tea Party Chapter NSDAR.
Annette Wright, who has visited all 50 United States, is originally from Oregon where she was involved with the FFA in high school and raised her own steer. Annette and her husband Pickett – who was also present at the ceremony — came to Edenton in 2013 from Northern Virginia.
Mrs. Wright has served the Edenton Community over the years by volunteering on the weekends as the Sunday Trolley tour docent, Barker House docent on Mondays, events volunteer for the Edenton Historical Commission, and she rewrote their volunteer manual. It is said that when Annette is in charge of an event, she is in motion all the time.
She has served for 12 years at Vidant Chowan Hospital as a volunteer every Thursday and has logged over 6,000 volunteer hours. Additionally Annette has served a term as President of the NC Hospital Volunteers, and for six years she was on the Foundation Board and served as Chairman of the Board during that time.
For the Edenton Chamber of Commerce, Mrs. Wright organized the Ghost Walk that was created in 2013 and she has worked tirelessly each year to make the event bigger and better. And if this all isn’t enough, she does administrative duties for Chief of Police Henry King and answers phones at lunch so the Police Department personnel can go to lunch. Chief King remarked that the Edenton Tea Party Chapter picked the right person to receive this award as Annette is conscientious and very dependable.
Beth Taylor added one additional remark when she said “Annette, you have done the impersonation of Penelope Barker many times, and I feel like you step right into her shoes.” This is just an additional reason why having the Community Service Award presentation to Annette Wright at the Barker House was especially fitting.
The National Society Daughters of the American Revolution, founded in 1890 and headquartered in Washington, D.C., is a non-profit, non-political volunteer women’s service organization dedicated to promoting patriotism, preserving American history, and securing America’s future through better education for children.
Any woman who believes she may be eligible for membership should contact Edenton Tea Party Chapter Registrar Candy Roth – 252-548-2648 or Membership Chair Beth Taylor – 252-482-3592 for additional information. You may also go to the chapter website at http://www.ncdar.org/EdentonTeaParty_files/ or the Facebook page — https://www.facebook.com/EdentonTeaPartyNSDAR/