The National Society Daughters of the American Revolution accomplishes most of its work under a committee system — there are approximately 30 standing and special committees, including the National Defense Committee.
The National Defense Committee was formed in 1926; in 1967, the now National Defense Committee began to award ROTC Medals. The committee assists DAR members in carrying out the historical, educational and patriotic purposes of the National DAR Society to promote an informed membership by advocating a strong American military defense and to preserve the American heritage of freedom.
National Defense activities are introduced to the public in several ways, including presenting Gold and Bronze JROTC and Youth Citizenship Medals.
On Friday, May 13, Edenton Tea Party NSDAR Chapter Registrar Deborah Spence attended the John A. Holmes JROTC Awards Banquet. The ceremony is held annually to recognize the top cadets in the program. These awards are presented for physical fitness, leadership, military bearing and the most improved cadet.
This year, the chapter awarded the Liz Will JROTC Chapter scholarship to Asyiah Tann. The criteria for this scholarship are that the recipient be a current senior at John A. Holmes High School; be a member of the JROTC John A. Holmes JROTC program; must plan to attend a two or four year institution of higher learning; have achieved a GPA of 2.5 or higher; and has demonstrated leadership development in the JROTC program.
For many years Will, who had been a member of the Edenton Tea Party Chapter, NSDAR for 30 years, enthusiastically supported the John A. Holmes JROTC and for years presented the scholarships and medals at the Annual JROTC Banquet. At her death in 2020, she bequeathed funds that would enable the chapter to continue to award this scholarship each year to a JROTC student.
At this JROTC Awards Banquet, the Edenton Tea Party Chapter also awarded John A. Holmes High School student Juliana Caro the JROTC Bronze Medal. This medal is awarded to either a junior or senior student in a high school/secondary school JROTC program or to a graduating junior college student who has participated in a ROTC program. One medal is awarded each year to an outstanding cadet.
The DAR National Defense Committee also provides a Youth Citizenship Medal for a child in grades five through twelve (one medal per grade per school). This medal is awarded to students who fulfill the qualities of honor, service, courage, leadership and patriotism.
In early June, Chowan Middle School sixth grade student Kiyanna Fleming, seventh grade student Desmond Wilson and eighth grade student Harper Evans were selected for the Youth Citizenship Medal. This medal is intended to recognize and reward students for exemplifying the qualities of good citizenship.
The Edenton Tea Party Chapter also presented ROTC medals at Pasquotank High School and Elizabeth City State University. The JROTC Bronze Medal was awarded to 1st Lt. Haley Best on May 9 in a ceremony at Pasquotank High School.
At Elizabeth City State University, the JROTC Gold Medal, was awarded to graduating college or university students in a ROTC program who are being commissioned into one of the United States Armed Forces. This year, this medal was awarded to 2nd Lt. Jordan Hathaway.
About DAR
The National Society Daughters of the American Revolution, founded in 1890 and headquartered in Washington, D.C., is a non-profit, non-political volunteer women’s service organization dedicated to promoting patriotism, preserving American history, and securing America’s future through better education for children.
Since its founding, DAR has admitted more than 1,000,000 members. As one of the most inclusive genealogical societies in the country, NSDAR currently boasts over 190,000 members in 3,000 chapters across the United States and internationally.
Women 18 years or older — regardless of race, religion or ethnic background — who can prove lineal descent from a patriot of the American Revolution, are eligible for membership.
Any woman who believes she may be eligible for membership should contact Chapter Registrar Debbie Spence – 252-221-4295, dspencezoo@hotmail.com or Membership Chair Beth Taylor – 252-482-3592; 39btaylor@gmail.com for additional information.
They may also go to the chapter website at http://www.ncdar.org/EdentonTeaParty_files/ or the Facebook page — https://www.facebook.com/EdentonTeaPartyNSDAR/for additional information