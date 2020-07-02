If ever there was an organization that appreciates the military, the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution (NSDAR) must be near the top of that list! The NSDAR was founded on Oct. 11, 1890, to, among other things, perpetuate the memory and spirit of the men and women who achieved American Independence. Indeed, one of the goals of the current NSDAR President General Denise Doring VanBuren is to “Honor the spirit of our Revolutionary ancestors and educate the public about their sacrifices, while actively promoting the rights and responsibilities of U.S. citizenship.”
DAR members worldwide volunteer millions of service hours annually in their local communities including supporting active duty military personnel and assisting veteran patients.
Most of DAR’s volunteer work is accomplished under a committee system comprised of national chairs and locally appointed state and chapter chairs. There are a number of national, state, and chapter committees dedicated to supporting the military:
- DAR Project Patriot (the official DAR committee that supports America’s service members and their families).
- DAR Service for Veterans (acknowledges and recognizes veterans’ service, sacrifice, and commitment to the preservation of our nation’s freedom. Of special importance is the recognition of and appreciation for women veterans’ service).
- National Defense (the committee advocates a strong military defense and unwavering faithfulness to the ideals of the Founding Fathers as set forth in the U.S. Constitution. Gold ROTC, Bronze JROTC, and Silver Outstanding Cadet medals, and presenting DAR Youth Citizenship and DAR Distinguished Citizen Medals is encouraged in the chapters).
- Salute to Service (nationwide outreach campaign to recognize veterans and active duty military).
- Patriot Records Project (finding and identifying Revolutionary War patriots in hard to search collections).
- Profiles in Patriotism on the state level, focuses on identifying and honoring our current North Carolina members who are serving or have served in the U.S. Armed Forces.
On Friday night, July 3, the Edenton Tea Party Chapter NSDAR will play a lead role in the Edenton Steamers “Military Appreciation Night.” Not only is the chapter donating toward the Post Game Fireworks Show that is scheduled, but numerous chapter member volunteers (and their husbands, who are affectionately known as HODARS – Husbands Of DAR’s) will contribute “womanpower” to the evening.
This effort was organized and spearheaded by Chapter Registrar Candy Roth whose husband, Gary is treasurer of the Steamers and a member of the board and the executive board. He also leads the fundraising effort for the Steamers through the Food Lion card sales. Heartfelt thanks to the two of them for suggesting and contributing everything to this event!
The dedicated chapter members who are volunteering on July 3 are: Leatha and Kip Fischer, ticket distribution; Anne Rowe and (new member) Chris Marshall, collecting tickets; Clam Shack sales, Celeste Maus and Martha Smith; cook team, Clara King; merchandise tent, Beth Taylor; DAR flag and information handouts, Julia Elmore and Sandy Sperry; Beer Garden, Candy Roth and Georgiana Nelson; Beer Garden security, Melanie Bonanza and husband Jan; member Martha Smith’s husband Henry will sell tickets for the Wild Turkey Foundation. And chapter member Annis Murphy will be throwing out the FIRST PITCH, allegedly in colonial garb! Additionally, Chapter Regent Gail Hodges and other members of sister chapter Brick House Landing in Plymouth, volunteered to help at Military Appreciation Night.
Also planned is a 50/50 raffle with proceeds from the Edenton Tea Party’s 50% being donated to help support our state veterans hospitals.”
The National Society Daughters of the American Revolution, founded in 1890 and headquartered in Washington, D.C., is a non-profit, non-political volunteer women’s service organization dedicated to promoting patriotism, preserving American history, and securing America’s future through better education for children.
Since its founding, DAR has admitted more than 1,000,000 members. As one of the most inclusive genealogical societies in the country, NSDAR currently boasts over 185,000 members in 3,000 chapters across the United States and internationally. Any woman 18 years or older — regardless of race, religion, or ethnic background — who can prove lineal descent from a patriot of the American Revolution, is eligible for membership.
Any woman who believes she may be eligible for membership should contact Edenton Tea Party Chapter Registrar Candy Roth – 252-548-2648 or Membership Chairman Beth Taylor – 252-482-3592 for additional information. You may also go to the chapter website at http://www.ncdar.org/EdentonTeaParty_files/ or the Facebook page — https://www.facebook.com/EdentonTeaPartyNSDAR/