The National Society Daughters of the American Revolution (NSDAR) elected a new President General and Executive Board at their annual meeting – Continental Congress – in early July 2022.
The national theme will be “Celebrate Stars & Stripes Forever — Rejoice in our DAR Ties of Service and Friendship.” This theme will bring everyone together as we celebrate our nation’s rich history and that of our own communities.
The NSDAR is organized around a committee system, with all members working toward the various goals of approximately 45 committees. One of these committees is Community Classroom, with goals to encourage members to volunteer and provide additional support to children and teachers in classrooms and schools in their own communities; and to provide sound lesson plans rich in historical facts, enabling teachers to relay the story of the development of the United States.
As the group celebrates “Stars & Stripes Forever,” it’s the connection of members to the nation’s classrooms that truly “Spark the Love of Learning!”
Over the past six months, Edenton Tea Party Chapter, NSDAR member, and Community Classroom chair, Margot Filipowicz has been working extremely hard at creating a “Scavenger Hunt” that was to be presented to fourth and fifth graders from the local Boys & Girls Club. In the week before the “hunt,” the students were treated to a rock painting crafting day, compliments of Alice from the Gregarious Goose at 315 South Broad Street, Edenton.
On July 19, the Boys & Girls Club students embarked on the Scavenger Hunt in downtown Edenton to learn about some of the local Edentonians who participated in the Revolutionary War movement.
They first visited St. Paul’s Episcopal Church and learned about “The Test” from the Rev. Daniel Earle, which was signed by the St. Paul’s Vestry on June 19, 1776. The students then heard about the sentiments of Joseph Hewes, one of three North Carolina signers of the Declaration of Independence; Hewes’ monument is located on the Green in front of the Historic 1767 Chowan County Courthouse.
From St. Paul’s, they proceeded to the James Iredell House and learned of his appointment to the first Supreme Court by George Washington and, while there, they also visited a recreated kitchen and schoolroom on the property.
From the Iredell House, they went to the Penelope Barker House. There, the students learned about Penelope Barker’s “Tea Party” and the reaction her protest letter caused in the British newspapers. This letter was signed by 51 Edenton women who risked accusations of treason by signing with their real names.
While at the Barker house, they also got to see examples of period dresses. This famous “Tea Party” is what gave the name “Edenton Tea Party” to the local DAR chapter when they were organized on February 27, 1948.
After completing the Scavenger Hunt, they were directed back to The Gregarious Goose to pick up their painted rock and a reward coupon to be redeemed at the Joseph Hewes building, which is today the Surf Wind and Fire store. Their complimentary drink coupon was a refreshing reward after their long, and hot, journey back into history.
Together with The Gregarious Goose, Barker House, Edenton Historic Site, Surf, Wind & Fire and, especially Margot Filipowicz, the fourth and fifth grade students from our local Boys & Girls Club were the beneficiaries of a wonderful day of learning and fun!
The local chapter members thank all who helped, and especially Margot, from the Edenton Tea Party Chapter, NSDAR for a very successful Community Classroom Project!
The National Society Daughters of the American Revolution, founded in 1890 and headquartered in Washington, D.C., is a non-profit, non-political volunteer women’s service organization dedicated to promoting patriotism, preserving American history, and securing America’s future through better education for children.
Since its founding, DAR has admitted more than 1,000,000 members. As one of the most inclusive genealogical societies in the country, NSDAR currently boasts over 190,000 members in 3,000 chapters across the United States and internationally. Women 18 years or older — regardless of race, religion or ethnic background — who can prove lineal descent from a patriot of the American Revolution, are eligible for membership.
Any woman who believes she may be eligible for membership should contact Membership Chair Beth Taylor at 252-482-3592 or 39btaylor@gmail.com for additional information. They may also go to the chapter website at http://www.ncdar.org/EdentonTeaParty_files/ or the Facebook page — https://www.facebook.com/EdentonTeaPartyNSDAR/for additional information.