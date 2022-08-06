The National Society Daughters of the American Revolution (NSDAR) elected a new President General and Executive Board at their annual meeting – Continental Congress – in early July 2022.

The national theme will be “Celebrate Stars & Stripes Forever — Rejoice in our DAR Ties of Service and Friendship.” This theme will bring everyone together as we celebrate our nation’s rich history and that of our own communities.

