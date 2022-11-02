Edenton UMC

Edenton United Methodist Church is shown last week. Earlier this month, the church narrowly voted not to disaffiliate from the greater United Methodist Church.

 Tyler Newman/The Chowan Herald

Edenton United Methodist Church is facing a split from within.

Earlier in the month, church members undertook a vote on whether or not to split, or “disaffiliate,” from the greater United Methodist Church. The vote was in response to a recent impasse among Methodists across the country in regards to the ordainment or involvement of individuals identifying as LGBTQ.

