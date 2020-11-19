The Edenton Woman’s Club learned about the Women’s Suffrage movement during their November meeting, held at St. Anne’s Catholic Church.
Member Marsha Tobias introduced Kayla Collins, Historic Interpreter and Costume Interpreter from NC Historic Edenton Site. She was snappily attired in period costume including her “Votes for Women” sash.
Along with giving an historic overview of women’s suffrage worldwide, including legislative efforts, Collins introduced members to many great women including the first U.S. woman to promote this Cause, Abigail Adams, and later figures such as Elizabeth Cady Stanton, Lucretia Mott, Amelia Jenkins Bloomer and Susan B. Anthony, who truly suffered for the safety and rights of all women today.
Edenton Woman’s Club is so thankful to Collins for sharing her great knowledge and entertaining presentation. The club plans to share some glimpses of great women via the decor on the EWC Christmas Tree this holiday season. Look for news, updates and membership information on the EWC Facebook page.