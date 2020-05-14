On a windy and unusually cold Saturday morning, three church leaders gathered for what may be the first in-person religious service in Chowan County since the stay-at-home order was put in place in mid-March.
The Rev. Malone Gilliam, St. Paul’s Episcopal Church; Father Jonathan Tobias, semi-retired Eastern Orthodox priest; and Pastor Jeffrey Russell, Coast Guard Auxiliary Flotilla 16-2 commander and chaplain; presided over the fifth annual blessing of the boats Saturday, May 9, at Colonial Park and Edenton Bay.
About 10 boats, mostly sailboats and motor boats, participated in the event, hosted by Edenton Yacht Club.
Chowan County Sheriff’s Office boat, driven by Detective John McArthur, led the procession by the breakwater, which was marked with white spray-painted circles to denote social distancing.
Gilliam, who opened the ceremony, noted that “God is near to us, in our very essence and breath.”
“So we don’t have to persuade him to be here with the mariners or with us. He is with us,” he said.
Gilliam asked that the Lord bless the boats, those who sail on them and those who provide food from the nearby waters.
Russell, who also is pastor of Ross Baptist Church in Bertie County, recited Psalm 107, verses 24-30, also known as the Sailor’s Psalm.
“They that go down to the sea in ships, that do business in great waters;
These see the works of the Lord, and his wonders in the deep.
For he commandeth, and raiseth the stormy wind, which lifteth up the waves thereof.
They mount up to the heaven, they go down again to the depths: their soul is melted because of trouble.
They reel to and fro, and stagger like a drunken man, and are at their wit’s end.
Then they cry unto the Lord in their trouble, and he bringeth them out of their distresses.
He maketh the storm a calm, so that the waves thereof are still.
Then are they glad because they be quiet; so he bringeth them unto their desired haven.”
After the brief service, Tobias sprinkled holy water on the boats as they passed, while Gilliam said a blessing for each boat.