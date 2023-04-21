Blessing of the Fleet

 Photo courtesy Mimi Reiheld

EDENTON — All Edenton-area boaters are invited to join members of the Edenton Yacht Club for next month's annual Blessing of the Fleet.

Boats will gather in Pembroke Creek near the #4 channel marker on Saturday, May 6, at 9:45 am. At 10 a.m., the boats and crew, many festively attired, will line up single file to follow the Chowan County Sheriff’s boat toward the town dock.