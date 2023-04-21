...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EDT SATURDAY NIGHT...
The North Carolina Department of Environmental and Natural Resources
in Raleigh NC has issued a Code Orange Air Quality Action Day for
Fine Particulates, until midnight EDT Saturday night.
Air quality is expected to reach code orange...which is unhealthy
for sensitive groups...and means individuals with respiratory
and/or heart ailments...older adults...and children should reduce
prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion.
An Air Quality Alert means that Fine Particulates concentrations
within the region may approach or exceed unhealthy standards. For
additional information...please visit the North Carolina Division of
Air Quality Web Site at http://daq.state.nc.us
The Edenton Yacht Club will host its annual Blessing of the Fleet on Saturday, May 6. Boats will gather in Pembroke Creek near the #4 channel marker at 9:45 a.m. Several local pastors will confer blessings on the sailors and offer a prayer that they have a safe and successful season on the water.
EDENTON — All Edenton-area boaters are invited to join members of the Edenton Yacht Club for next month's annual Blessing of the Fleet.
Boats will gather in Pembroke Creek near the #4 channel marker on Saturday, May 6, at 9:45 am. At 10 a.m., the boats and crew, many festively attired, will line up single file to follow the Chowan County Sheriff’s boat toward the town dock.
As boaters pass the southwest corner of the breakwater, the Revs. Jonathan Tobias, Robert Sawyer and Jeffery Russell will confer blessings and offer a prayer for a safe and successful season on the water.
Landlubbers are encouraged to join the clergy at the dock and wave to their seagoing friends.
There is no charge for the annual event, and no registration is required.
"Just come and celebrate a beautiful spring morning," said Mimi Reiheld, one of the organizers.