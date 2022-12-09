Recognizing volunteers – that was the focus of an annual appreciation event hosted by the Edenton Historical Commission on Nov. 29.
On the last Tuesday of November, the Edenton Historical Commission held a volunteer appreciation event at the Penelope Barker House Welcome Center on the waterfront.
The event was well attended as approximately 75 commissioners, volunteers and their spouses all showed up in celebration.
With homemade refreshments and an old-fashioned Christmas tree trimming, the event recognized a team of dedicated volunteers who assist the EHC with a wide variety of duties, ranging from welcoming guests, providing trolley tours and administrative support, to overseeing the garden and supplying the Barker House with fresh supply of beautiful flower arrangements each year for display.
This year, the EHC’s Executive Director Robert Leath and Chair Clara Stage presented the Volunteer of the Year award to Carol Gardner, a Barker House docent.
“With so much time, talent and dedication, choosing the Volunteer of the Year is a tough choice as they all deserve recognition,” Stage said. “However, Carol Gardner, a Barker House docent, who welcomes our visitors, works with the EHC staff on a weekly basis and always steps up when she is needed, was certainly a wonderful choice for the 2022 EHC Volunteer of the Year.”
Leath and Stage also surprised the EHC’s Volunteer and Docent Coordinator, Annette Wright, with the first-ever presentation of the Penelope Barker Volunteer Lifetime Achievement Award in recognition of multiple years of outstanding volunteer service to the commission.
“In addition to Mrs. Gardner, another volunteer was recognized for continued dedication, freely given management skills and willingness to share time and talent for the coordination of the EHC volunteers,” Stage said of the second award. “Annette Wright was honored with the first presentation of the Penelope Barker Lifetime [Achievement] Award.”
Stage continued, saying, “This is the season that gives us pause to think of those things that make us thankful. I know I speak for myself and the entire Edenton Historical Commission to say how thankful we are for all our wonderful volunteers, all 40 of them! There are Penelope Barker House docents, hospitality tour hosts, trolley docents, flower docents and behind the scenes docents. They are essential to the running of our commission.”
For more information on the Edenton Historical Commission, its goals, mission or projects, contact the Barker House at (252) 482-7800.