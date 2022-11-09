Anyone who has been waiting a lifetime for his or her ship to come in, should have been at Edenton’s Harbor this past weekend as the Elizabeth II arrived dockside, in front of the recently opened Herringbone Restaurant.

It was the perfect setting as lines of visitors waited to board the 69-foot, square rigger that had sailed over from her home port of Manteo, where she is permanently berthed at Roanoke Island Festival Park.

