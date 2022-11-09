...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and
very rough waters.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...Until 7 AM EST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
&&
Anyone who has been waiting a lifetime for his or her ship to come in, should have been at Edenton’s Harbor this past weekend as the Elizabeth II arrived dockside, in front of the recently opened Herringbone Restaurant.
It was the perfect setting as lines of visitors waited to board the 69-foot, square rigger that had sailed over from her home port of Manteo, where she is permanently berthed at Roanoke Island Festival Park.
“She weighs about 40 tons and was launched in 1984. I’ve sailed her for over 30 years and have been the captain for a while,” said Captain Robbie Putnam. “We arrived Thursday and are very excited about the turnout.”
The Elizabeth II was commissioned as part of America’s Four Hundredth anniversary.
William Baker, a historical ship designer, created the initial plans and naval architect Stanley Potter completed them. Princess Anne christened the ship which was constructed primarily by hand on July 13, 1984.
The ship frequently sails to North Carolina coastal ports offering tours and historical insights.
Elizabeth II crew member Bill Broadhurst may have one of the best jobs on board. Actually, off-board.
Broadhurst has the responsibility of manning the inflatable dinghy and often leading the way in shallow waters, scoping the depth to make sure Elizabeth stays afloat near shallow shoals.
“Its 400-year- old technology. The actual mechanics aren’t hard to understand, but it is not like a modern sailboat,” explains Putnam. “It doesn’t point to the wind quite as well. It takes a dozen or more crew to handle her.”
“We did bring a couple folks in with us. Edenton Town Manager Corey Goodwin and Mayor Jimmy Stallings both had the opportunity to sail in with us. We took them for a 45-minute sail on the ship, dropped the sails and motored in,” he added.
The Elizabeth II draws eight feet of water so her maneuverability is limited in Edenton Harbor, but her stay was enjoyed by hundreds of visitors touring the ship, listening to Putnam and his crew explain the workings of a locally berthed tall ship.