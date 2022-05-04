Beneath the glowing lights of Edenton Coffee House, longtime members of the venerable Edenton Emergency Aid group were recognized for their service.
Receiving the Volunteer of the Year award was Wanda Putz, for her dedication to the organization and the community at-large.
Two retiring members — Norma Berry and Barbara Burroughs — were also recognized and honored by their friends and peers.
Berry served as manager and assistant manager of the group for 22 years. Burroughs served as bookkeeper for approximately 23 years.
Edenton Emergency Aid was founded in January 1976 and provides critical assistance to those in financial need — ranging from clothes, rent assistance, furniture and more. They have operated the Clothes Closet in Edenton for decades, with the closet being the primary fundraiser for the group.
Originally, the Aid group was organized by representatives from Edenton Baptist Church, Edenton Methodist Church, Edenton Presbyterian, St. Anne’s Catholic Church and St Paul’s Episcopal Church. Their goal was “to provide a year round program of service designed to assist in meeting emergency and supplementary needs of individuals and families on a short term basis.”
The first recorded sale at the closet in 1976 was for $12.55 from 18 people buying 120 articles. The money was then directed to a handful of individuals in the community for lodging, food and rent assistance after a fire. The spark had been lit.
In 1999, the Emergency Aid group bought the building located at 1370 North Broad Street. The 4,500-square-foot building had space that was leased to the Edenton Chowan Food Pantry for $1 per year. Following this, Emergency Aid entered into an agreement with Habitat for Humanity, allowing them to build the Habitat Re-Sale Store on the land.
On a table in the coffee shop, numerous cut-out articles from The Chowan Herald could be found for all to see – timepieces that represent Emergency Aid’s dedication to Edenton and Chowan County over the last 45 years.
“You [volunteers] have done a lot over the years for the community,” said Patricia Roughton, current President of Emergency Aid.
She then asked them to stand up to be recognized for their length of service.
One to five years went first and a few stood up. 5-10 was next, followed by 10-15, 15-20 and finally 20 plus years – the last of which perhaps saw the greatest number stand to their feet, a momentous accomplishment.
Two founding members who continue to help the organization to this day were also acknowledged, April Lane and Gil Burroughs.
“[Gil and April] have been around a long time,” Roughton said. “They started back in 1975 when it was formed.”
Shortly thereafter, Barbara Burroughs was gifted a beautiful potted tree by Emergency Aid for her contributions as a bookkeeper. Her name was engraved on a small gold plate on the container.
“Thank you very much,” she eagerly told the other volunteers.
Her husband, Gil, said a few words on the occasion.
“I think April and I are the only ones still affiliated with the group. We managed to live this long,” Burroughs said. “In the late 90s, I retired from the schools after 27 years, then Barbara retired after 28 years at D.F. Walker. When we got back from a sailboat cruise to the Bahamas, Emergency Aid needed a new bookkeeper, so I volunteered Barbara to keep her good and busy.”
Barbara Burroughs was named bookkeeper in 1997. She remained in the position until 2020, computing over $80,000 worth of financials during that time.
“We’ve enjoyed being a part of this,” Gil Burroughs continued. “We’d like to thank all of you who have helped make this organization as successful as it is.”
April Lane agreed, echoing the same sentiments to the crowd of about 25 in the cafe.
“I want to thank everyone for coming out and everyone who has done so much over the years,” Lane said. “We should be very proud in many ways in how we serve this community.”
