Empty-the-Pantry Burritos

Serves 4-6
INGREDIENTS
- 1 pound ground beef, or shredded rotisserie chicken or roasted pork butt
- salt and pepper, to taste
- 1 teaspoons chili powder
- 1 teaspoons cumin
- 1 teaspoon garlic pepper
- 1 tablespoon Mexican or taco spice
- 3/4 cup favorite jarred salsa
- 1 can black beans, drained and rinsed
- 1 cup frozen corn, thawed
- 1/2 red bell pepper, diced, or ¼ cup jarred roasted red pepper or pimientos
- 6-8 green onions, chopped, reserving some for garnish
- 1 cup leftover cooked rice
- 1 1/2 cups freshly shredded cheese such as cheddar or jack
- 1/2 cup sour cream
- 6 large flour tortillas
- 1 cup romaine or iceberg, finely shredded
- 1 cup Napa cabbage, finely shredded
- 1-2 limes
- Garlic oil (Food Lion Taste of Inspiration)
- 1 avocado
- 1 tomato
- Pickled jalapenos, optional
- 1/4 cup cilantro, torn, optional
PREPARATION
- In a large skillet over medium-low heat crumble and brown the ground beef until browned. While cooking season with chili powder, cumin, garlic pepper, taco seasoning such as Fresh Market brand, salsa and a little lime juice. Stir to combine.
- Add black beans, corn, bell pepper, and onions and continue to cook. Add rice, stirring until warm. Season to taste.
- Layer each tortilla with cooked filling, cheese, and sour cream on its center. Starting at one end, roll the tortilla up, folding in the sides like a burrito to make a little packet.
- Meanwhile heat a skillet on medium and add a small amount of oil, cooking spray or butter. When hot carefully place the burritos seam-side down on the greased skillet and cook until lightly browned and crispy. Gently turn over and repeat.
- While crisping the burritos, toss the shredded lettuce and cabbage with a little lime juice, pickled jalapeno juice, garlic olive oil, salt and pepper. Slice the avocado and toss with lime juice, salt and pepper. Dice the tomato and season with salt and pepper.
- Serve burritos warm topped with seasoned lettuce and cabbage, seasoned avocado, seasoned tomato, green onion, salsa, cheese, sour cream, jalapenos, and cilantro, or as desired.
Note: This recipe can also be served as a burrito bowl. You can also omit meat for vegetarian, or substitute ingredients to what you have on hand or like. I like to also make this with carne asada I make from a slow-roasted pork butt.