The sweet aroma of a ripe peach just brings summer to mind. And one bite into this tender fruit with its sticky honey-sweet juice dripping down your chin brings back childhood memories of hot afternoons sitting on the porch.
Peaches are a stone fruit that originated in China and Persia and were traded to Mediterranean countries and Europe. Later Spanish explorers brought the peach to the Americas around 1600. This delicious summer fruit provides a large dose of vitamins A and C. Peaches also provide vitamins E and K, niacin, folate, iron, choline, potassium, magnesium, phosphorus, manganese, zinc and copper.
Even though Georgia is called the “Peach State,” California produces the most peaches each year, followed by South Carolina. I am partial to the giant, juicy peaches produced in late summer on the Western Slope of Colorado.
In North Carolina, the Sandhill region near Southern Pines is famous for its peaches. Locally the Edenton Farmers Market, Bunch’s Produce stand and Copeland Farms in Tyner offer wonderful peaches. Another popular orchard in the area is Haven Acres Farm on 1027 Beech Springs Road, in Hertford, where you can pick a bushel. I believe you can also get a scoop or two of their peach ice cream there as well making the trip more worthwhile.
My regular guests Bill and Deb Wilmoth brought me two bushels of the sweetest and juiciest peaches from Chile’s Peaches in Crozet, Virginia. I made several pies, shortcakes, and tarts with this wonderful bounty. I also made a warm crumb cake for breakfast with fresh fruit baked inside and even more fresh peach slices on top with a dollop of whipped cream.
This week I have included my recipe for Fresh Peach Crumb Cake. I hope you try some fresh, local peaches and experience them while in season. Enjoy!