Eula Beasley, pharmacy manager at Vidant Roanoke-Chowan Hospital, was the first African-American graduate of the Pharm.D. program at the UNC School of Pharmacy. This past February, Dr. Beasley was a featured panelist for the kickoff of Black History month events at the school. Panelists discussed their experiences and the value of education.
Dr. Beasley was raised with an appreciation for education instilled by her parents, a textile worker father with a high school diploma and a mother who had to leave school in 7th grade to work to help support the family after her father’s death. Her parents always stressed the importance of getting a good education and doing a job well.
“My parents would sometimes send me to the local pharmacy to pick up prescriptions or other needed meds. The pharmacist would recommend a product based on the symptoms my parents asked me to share. I recalled these visits when I began to explore pharmacy as a career. There are so many ways a pharmacist can help and be involved in the care of patients.
"My parents continued to encourage me to study hard. My mother often reminded me of the desire she had to be in school when she was young and instead had to work. She described lying flat among the crops so she would not be seen when children her age would walk by on their way home from school. They knew education is a privilege and would be key to open the door for me to have a profession and opportunities that they were not afforded.
"The first six years of my public education had been in segregated schools. This was during the time that in my town there were separate waiting rooms at doctor’s offices, seating for black movie-goers only in the balcony, and no sit-down service for black customers at the counter in the dime store.
"In 7th grade, when schools were integrated and I was one of two black students selected for the gifted and talented program, a more challenging learning experience opened up. I thrived in that environment with the ever-present support of my parents. The community was also very supportive when any accomplishment was shared. I felt that I was not trying to succeed solely for myself.
"While in college, I found a positive support group through a campus Bible study. We supported each other in many ways including meeting in the same place to study. With the freedom of college and no parental oversight and restrictions, finding the right support and friends was critical. I knew the decisions I made day by day would influence my future.
"When I received my pharmacy degree and the story was printed in the local paper that I had become a pharmacist, it was a joy shared by me, my parents and my community”, Dr. Beasley fondly related.
She received her BS in Pharmacy from UNC in 1981. She was accepted into the first Pharm.D. class at UNC and began that program as one of 5 students in the summer of 1981. Dr. Beasley received her Pharm.D. degree in May 1983. While at UNC, Dr. Beasley was a James M. Johnston Scholar, National Achievement Scholar, member of the Rho Chi Pharmacy Honor Society, Phi Lamdba Sigma Pharmacy Leadership Society (for which she served a term as president), Kappa Epsilon Fraternity, and the Student National Pharmaceutical Association.
Following graduation, Dr. Beasley first served as clinical assistant professor at the UNC School of Pharmacy. She subsequently relocated to the DC area to accept a position as clinical pharmacist at MedStar Washington Hospital Center, a 920-bed tertiary care facility. She worked in that position for 2 years before assuming a full-time faculty position at the Howard University School of Pharmacy. Dr. Beasley then transitioned to a part-time position at Howard and returned to the practice setting at MedStar Washington Hospital Center.
Dr. Beasley progressed up the clinical ladder by becoming a Clinical Pharmacist II, senior clinical pharmacist and then clinical coordinator. Dr. Beasley left MedStar Washington Hospital Center in 2005 to accept a director of pharmacy position at a community hospital.
In 2012, Dr. Beasley returned to MedStar as Corporate Director of Clinical Pharmacy for the 10-hospital system that includes MedStar Washington Hospital Center and MedStar Georgetown Hospital. She held that position until 2017, at which time she and her husband Robert returned to North Carolina, and now reside in Edenton. Dr. Beasley then joined the Vidant Health team and is committed to working toward the system goal of improving the health and well-being of eastern NC.