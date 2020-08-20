What comes to mind when you think of being outside? Taking a hike? Swimming in the river? Playing in a treehouse? Research has shown that spending time outdoors can enhance physical health and improve overall mood. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, youth ages 6 to 17 should be getting at least 60 minutes of physical activity each day. Going on a nature scavenger hunt is a fun way to explore the great outdoors while also working toward meeting the 60 minute physical activity goal. Here is a nature scavenger hunt for the Cloverbuds (5-7 years old) in your home. Print this document, take it outside and see how many items you can find in your backyard or neighborhood.
Exploring nature scavenger hunt
Nicole Layton
