To help cut down on trips to the Grocery Store go ahead and pick up enough supplies for 2 weeks when you go. Milk, eggs and bread may not last past 1 week. Did you know that you can freeze these items and thaw for later use?
Tips for Freezing Milk
1. Consider the space you have in your freezer. If you don’t have room for a number of large milk gallons, think about stocking up on half gallons and quarts of fresh milk.
2. Drink some first! When milk freezes, it expands. So, drink enough from each container to leave a little bit of room for the milk to expand safely when it freezes. Leave 1 to 2 inches of empty space in each container.
3. Thaw your frozen milk in a refrigerator, not at room temperature.
4. After your milk is thawed, give it a good shake before drinking!
Source: https://www.americandairy.com/
Tips for Freezing Bread
Store bought bread can be frozen for up to 2-3 weeks in its original packaging. If you are storing bread for longer than a couple weeks then you will need to double wrap before freezing.
Tips for Freezing Eggs
Select fresh eggs and break each separately into a clean saucer. Thoroughly mix yolks and whites. Do not whip in air. To prevent graininess of the yolks, add 1-½ tablespoons sugar, 1-½ tablespoons corn syrup OR ½ teaspoon salt per cup whole eggs, depending on intended use. Strain through a sieve or colander to improve uniformity. Package, allowing ½-inch headspace. Seal and freeze. Source: https://nchfp.uga.edu/how/freeze/eggs.html
Remember these tips for when you go to the grocery store.