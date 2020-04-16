There is a lot of information out about what you should be cleaning to avoid transfer of the coronavirus. When you go out and when you stay home there are some “common touch points” to make sure to clean and disinfectant daily.
Include fruits and vegetables on your grocery list. Yes, it’s still safe to buy. NC State Extension Food Safety Team research shows produce shows no significant risk to transmitting COVID-19. Follow these recommendations:
Make sure if you have to go into the store to wear gloves and a mask while shopping. Also wipe down the cart handle with sanitizer (the store has been providing). Get in and out and be sure to wash your hands a lot.
What about at home? Wipe down “common touch points” door knobs, counter tops, cabinet handles, toilet handles, faucets ... anywhere that is touched by everyone in the house.
Since there are very limited cleaning products left in the stores, I've included a graphic on making your own disinfectant that you can spray on surfaces and leave to dry.
The Chowan County Extension Community Association (Extension Homemakers) are working on sewing face mask for our community.
If you would like to participate, call or email Mary Morris for more information 252-482-6585/ mary_morris@ncsu.edu.
Starting Monday, April 13, a donation box will be available at the Chowan Extension office, 730 N. Granville St., Edenton, NC 27932 (paved side) if you would like to participate. Instructions available if needed. For more information, log on to https://chowan.ces.ncsu.edu/.