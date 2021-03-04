Shortly after being discharged from the US Army in 1917, Philip McMullan Sr. began working at the Edenton Cotton Mill.
About 103 years after his family’s connection with the mill began, McMullan’s descendants gave a piece of the mill’s history to the Edenton Cotton Mill Museum of History.
At that time of McMullan’s arrival, the mill, located on 44 acres in eastern Edenton, was about 17 years old. The property extended as far south as Queen Anne Creek, with Wood Street to the west, and East Church Street as the northern border. Blount’s Creek, which is a branch of Queen Anne Creek, served as the eastern boundary.
The entire property — consisting of the mill, office, houses (approximately 70), and out buildings — is listed on the National Register of Historic places.
McMullan started at the mill as a clerk, checking the cotton as it came off the railroad behind the current main Cotton Mill building, which now houses townhouses. A few years at Trinity College, now called Duke University, gave him an edge over other workers. McMullan worked his way up, eventually serving as president from 1957-1978.
During his time at the mill, he raise a family and grew friendships. Those came together on Saturday, as McMullan’s descendants and museum board members met at the museum, located in the mill’s former administrative offices.
McMullan’s son, Philip McMullan Jr., inherited a painting from his father. The painting by Enola Nixon Smith is of the Cotton Mill. Nixon Smith, who served as an assistant secretary from 1937 to 1975 gave the painting to McMullian Sr. upon his retirement.
“We’re moving to Columbia, South Carolina, and we thought it would be best that the painting stay in Edenton,” McMullan Jr. said.
Nixon wasn’t just a secretary, who painted as a hobby. She was an accomplished artists whose paintings of historical landmarks line the walls of Vidant Chowan Hospital, courthouses and homes throughout eastern North Carolina.
Her obituary, which ran on Oct. 30, 1975, noted that Nixon Smith was a Perquimans County native, and wife of the late T.B. Smith. She was a member of St. Paul’s Episcopal Church and active in community affairs.
Museum board president Beth Taylor, who also worked in the administrative offices starting in the 1970s, noted that Smith was her mother’s niece.
McMullan Sr.’s granddaughter Donny McMullan said that during some summers, her dad, Phillip Jr., and several cousins, also named Phillip or some variant of the name, worked in the factory as teens.
“It was the summer of Phils,” she said with a laugh.
Another family story Donny shared is about how yo-yo string helped the McMullan kids get their education. Toy companies needed yo-yo string, but no manufacturers were willing to make it because their machines would have to be re-fitted with different equipment to make the thick string needed for the toys.
McMullan Sr. took on the challenge and re-fitted one of Edenton Cotton Mill’s machines for making yo-yo string.
“He told them he’d only give them one machine. They always say that that machine helped pay for two of my grandfather’s kids — my dad and one of his siblings — to go to Duke,” Donny said.
The Edenton Cotton Mill was organized and funded in 1898 by 19 local residents who wished to provide a market for the region’s cotton growers and thereby keep the industry’s profits in the area. As the founders intended, the mill became and remained a mainstay in the local economy until its closing in 1995.