It was a time to celebrate days gone by as the Heritage Farm Fest rolled back into Chowan County on Saturday.
From horse-drawn carriage rides to old-fashioned exhibitions, there was something for just about everyone at the Chowan Heritage Association’s new digs on Morristown Road.
Sprucing up the old Boys & Girls Club – utilizing appropriated funds from the North Carolina General Assembly – the Heritage Association drew out quite a crowd for the day.
This was the first Farm Fest held at the old BGC site, having previously been held on the lawn of John A. Holmes High School. The Broad Street parade was moved to the newly minted location.
“We were worried about pulling it away from the high school, how it could affect our turnout,” said Joseph Goodwin, organizer and member of the Heritage Association. “It was so packed earlier you couldn’t see the tents.”
Goodwin said that the Chowan Sheriff’s Office estimated close to 2,200 had turned out for the event by mid-afternoon, a massive success.
It was a family event, with numerous booths and attractions to lure in both children and parents alike.
A petting zoo was set up for children to interact with young livestock and other animals, while Matt Leary of the Chowan Cooperative Extension coordinated pedal races for the kids. Just a few paces away, Don Faircloth performed his role as musical emcee of the festivities.
Burgers were flipped, homemade ice cream was served, butter was made, tractor games were played, blacksmith demonstrations were had and even some quilts were sewn indoors.
One could take a walk beneath the shaded canopy of trees on the festival grounds as a barrel train full of children gleefully rode past, the scent of a country meal wafted under your nose and laughs could be heard amongst old friends and family.
Groups from near and far from the Albemarle Antique Power Association to the Chowan FFA showed up to enhance the festival. It truly became a community affair.
Vintage tractors and trucks lined up in rows just behind and alongside the old BGC building with flags waving and folks coming up to admire their history.
The weather cooperated nicely as well. Temperatures rose into the low 80s with not much humidity.
Goodwin assured that after the success of this year’s Farm Fest at the Heritage Association’s new home, next year’s event will be “even better.”