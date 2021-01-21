N.C. Cooperative Extension, Chowan County Center will offer opportunities to receive Private Applicator Pesticide License credits this winter meeting season. Meetings will look different due to COVID-19 restrictions; however, the Extension office is committed to providing research-based information as safely as possible. They will be offering a number of in-person/Zoom training in the upcoming months.
In-person training will be limited in attendance and all COVID-19 restrictions must be followed by attendees. The current restrictions require no more than 10 participants, masks must be worn, and attendees must be spaced 6-feet apart. V-Credit Trainings are limited to 9 participants due to there being an in-person presenter. Participants must pre-register to attend any in-person training. If viewing meetings by Zoom, participants must keep their webcams on throughout the duration of the meetings to receive pesticide credits. If you do not have access to a webcam, polling questions will be sent throughout the meeting to monitor attendance.
- If you plan to attend in person, contact the office at 252-482-6585 to reserve your spot. If attending by Zoom, call for Zoom link details. There will be no food or drink available for these meetings.
If you’d like to attend the meetings over Zoom, but need help, please contact Matt Leary at 252-482-6585.
Chowan County winter meeting schedule
Please call the Chowan Ext. Office for meeting registration or for Zoom information (252-482-6585). Registration for in-person meetings are required for attendance and are limited to 10 people per meeting.
January
- 8:30-10:30 a.m. Jan. 21, Corn Production Meeting, Chowan Extension Office & Zoom
- 10-11 a.m. Jan. 21, Auxin Training, Zoom
- 10-11 a.m. Jan. 29, Auxin Training, Chowan Extension Office & Zoom
February
- 10-11 a.m. Feb. 4, Auxin Training, Chowan Extension Office & Zoom
- 9-11 a.m. Feb. 9, V-Credit Training, Chowan Extension Office
- 11 a.m. to noon Feb. 9, Soil Fumigation Recertification Training, Chowan Extension Office
- 10-11 a.m. Feb. 8, Auxin Training, Chowan Extension Office & Zoom
- 2-4 p.m. Feb. 10, Peanut Production Meeting, Chowan Extension Office & Zoom
- 8:30-10:30 a.m. Feb. 11, Corn & Soybean Insect/Disease/Water Management Meeting, Chowan Extension Office & Zoom
- 8-10 a.m. Feb. 12, Cotton Production Meeting, Chowan Extension Office & Zoom
- 1-3 p.m. Feb. 16, V-Credit Training, Chowan Extension Office
- 10-11 a.m. Feb. 18, Auxin Training, Chowan Extension Office & Zoom
- 3-5 p.m. Feb. 23, V-Credit Training, Chowan Extension Office
- 10-11 a.m. Feb. 24, Auxin Training, Chowan Extension Office & Zoom
- March
- 10-11 a.m. March 2, Auxin Training, Chowan Extension Office & Zoom
- 10-11 a.m. March 11, Auxin Training, Zoom
- 10-11 a.m. March 15, Auxin Training, Chowan Extension Office & Zoom
- 10-11 a.m. March 24, Auxin Training, Chowan Extension Office & Zoom
- 10-11 a.m. March 29, Auxin Training, Chowan Extension Office & Zoom