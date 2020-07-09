I don’t love the heat, but I do love the bounty of summer fruits and vegetables that our North Carolina sun and afternoon showers bring us.
Cooking seasonally and locally goes back to our roots. Our ancestors did not have the luxury of a grocery store stocked with produce from around the world. But that wide array of global produce is picked before its ripe and held in transit for weeks, and often sprayed with chemicals to prevent it from ripening further. Produce that is picked when fully ripened not only has a heightened flavor but is much better for you because nutrients are allowed to fully develop.
Buying produce that’s in season is also more cost efficient due to its abundance and therefore competitive prices, while the cost of buying produce out of season factors in shipping and travel expenses not to mention the additional fuel use which also affects the environment.
Buying local produce also supports your neighbors and strengthens our community. Edenton Farmers Market now offers locally grown berries, melons and peaches, as well as an abundance of vegetables such as tomatoes, corn, lettuces, squash, onions, a variety of root vegetables, beans, asparagus, eggplant, beets and okra. Bunch’s Farm Stand, on Rocky Hock Road, also has a huge selection of locally grown produce. Even our Food Lion offers North Carolina grown fruits and vegetables.
A wonderful way to use fresh summer produce that is healthy and delicious is in a farro salad with roasted vegetables. This hearty salad is a wonderful side dish or is perfect as a main course with grilled chicken, or lamb chops. Farro is an ancient grain from early Mesopotamia and has a nutty flavor and chewy texture. This versatile grain is an excellent source of protein, fiber, magnesium, zinc, and B vitamin, but is a form of wheat and therefore contains gluten and should be avoided by anyone following a strict gluten-free diet.
This week I have included my recipe for Farro Salad with Roasted Vegetables. It’s perfect for a hot summer evening.
Enjoy!