Perhaps there is no fruit more loved and hated than figs; but perhaps there is no fruit easier to grow. Native to the Mediterranean, and known throughout history, figs have found a favorable home in Northeastern North Carolina. Don’t let your past experiences rule out the chance to try this unique experience. Figs have come a long way in home gardens, and it may be time to revisit the trend.
Figs grow best in full sun to part shade, and require a moist, but well-drained soil (not soggy). They will grow in containers, but be sure to provide plenty of space, or be prepared to transplant regularly. The plant is attractive as an ornamental, producing large, dark green foliage, along smooth but knotty bark. Its average size is around 20 feet which makes it ideal for use as a small tree. Flowers are born inside the developing fruit structure, so don’t look for a show, but you can impress your friends with fun facts about the fruit development. Cold weather is the major problem for these trees as cold snaps can knock back entire plants, but the tree usually regrows without much effort. Insects and disease are few, but critters may try to steal your fruit at the end of the season. The only negative feature about the tree may be its milky sap that can cause dermatitis, and be a problem for pets.
To incorporate these vintage plants into a modern landscape, look for non-traditional cultivars. Magnolia Fig: A little less cold hardy, these burgundy colored figs are good dried and can be grown successfully in a container. Marseille: This small growing fig is an heirloom type and produces greenish-yellow flesh with a rose colored pulp early in the summer. Black Italian: A jet black fruit with deep red pulp is produced in two distinct crops, an early crop on old wood and a late summer crop on new wood. Italian Honey: Smaller fruit with green skin and rosy flesh, this delicate fruit has a closed “eye” that makes it more resistant to splitting.
For more information about growing figs at home, contact the Ask A Master Gardener Helpline at 252-482-6585.