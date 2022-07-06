...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO
7 PM EDT THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Heat index values of around 105.
* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, south central and
southeast Virginia and northeast North Carolina.
* WHEN...From 11 AM to 7 PM EDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
Brandon Smith and his newborn son Dawson Smith, positioned just above the first reported cotton blooms in Chowan County off of Virginia Road on June 27.
The first cotton bloom of the year in Chowan County has arrived.
Farmers with AJ Smith and Sons, who found the county’s first bloom last year as well, reported a bloom on June 24 via phone call to The Chowan Herald.
Phil Smith, one of said farmers, put in the call. Meeting him at the site of the cotton bloom, he was accompanied by his son Brandon Smith and newborn grandson Dawson Smith.
The field location is at the 1700 block of Virginia Road, between the Chowan Forestry Office and White Oak Elementary School, or between Coffield Road and Sandy Ridge Road.
Brandon Smith and his infant son, Dawson, dressed in a tractor shirt, posed with the blooms for a photo, now numbering five on the same plant.
When asked if they would get lucky enough for a third year in a row, Phil Smith laughed.
“I doubt it, but it’d be nice,” he said.
AJ Smith and Sons, now a third generation family farm, have been planting in Chowan County since 1965, when they moved over from Perquimans County. Phil Smith said that the family had planted cotton at least 20 years ago and eventually took a rest.
“We started again two years ago though and got the first bloom last year,” he said.
In addition to cotton, the family also farms soybeans, peanuts, clary sage, corn, pumpkins, watermelons, cucumbers and other produce.