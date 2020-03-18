Fish en Papillote

Serves 4
INGREDIENTS
4 small 6-ounce fish filets, lightly seasoned
¼ cup unsalted butter, cut into 4 pats
2 garlic cloves, finely minced
2 tablespoons fresh parsley, chopped
1 teaspoon dried thyme
1 tablespoon fresh basil, minced or whole
2 large shallots, minced
1 teaspoon kosher salt
1 teaspoon pepper
1 small lemon
2 cups summer squash, very thinly sliced
4 cups fresh baby spinach
20 cherry tomatoes, halved
4 tablespoons white wine
PREPARATION
Preheat oven to 425 degrees. Prepare sheets of parchment paper, folding in half and cut into hearts. Place parchment on a work surface.
Divide squash, tomatoes, spinach, shallots, and garlic on one side of parchment heart. Sprinkle thyme salt and pepper over each, dividing equally. Drizzle each packet with 1 tablespoon wine and 1 pat of butter. Place a seasoned fish fillet atop each portion and drizzle with fresh lemon juice and a little lemon zest.
Fold parchment over mixture and crimp edges tightly to form a sealed packet. Place packets in a single layer on a large rimmed sheet pan. Bake fish until just cooked through about 12-15 minutes. Carefully cut open packets as steam will escape. Garnish with fresh basil and parsley.
Note: This can be prepared up to 4 hours ahead, chilled and then brought to room temperature before baking. To grill, build a medium fire in a charcoal grill, or heat a gas grill to medium-high. Use heavy-duty foil in place of parchment paper.