Fish en Papillote

Serves 4

INGREDIENTS

4 small 6-ounce fish filets, lightly seasoned

¼ cup unsalted butter, cut into 4 pats

2 garlic cloves, finely minced

2 tablespoons fresh parsley, chopped

1 teaspoon dried thyme

1 tablespoon fresh basil, minced or whole

2 large shallots, minced

1 teaspoon kosher salt

1 teaspoon pepper

1 small lemon

2 cups summer squash, very thinly sliced

4 cups fresh baby spinach

20 cherry tomatoes, halved

4 tablespoons white wine

PREPARATION

Preheat oven to 425 degrees. Prepare sheets of parchment paper, folding in half and cut into hearts. Place parchment on a work surface.

Divide squash, tomatoes, spinach, shallots, and garlic on one side of parchment heart. Sprinkle thyme salt and pepper over each, dividing equally. Drizzle each packet with 1 tablespoon wine and 1 pat of butter. Place a seasoned fish fillet atop each portion and drizzle with fresh lemon juice and a little lemon zest.

Fold parchment over mixture and crimp edges tightly to form a sealed packet. Place packets in a single layer on a large rimmed sheet pan. Bake fish until just cooked through about 12-15 minutes. Carefully cut open packets as steam will escape. Garnish with fresh basil and parsley.

Note: This can be prepared up to 4 hours ahead, chilled and then brought to room temperature before baking. To grill, build a medium fire in a charcoal grill, or heat a gas grill to medium-high. Use heavy-duty foil in place of parchment paper.