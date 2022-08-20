Bertie County offers natural beauty and history as its best calling cards. The Bertie Precinct was established in 1722, while prior to that date being part of Albemarle Precinct which was formed in 1660.

The first European settlers came to the county from Roanoke Island and the Lost Colony as far back as the late 1500’s, while the land was already populated by the Tuscarora for hundreds of years with various groups of Algonquians also being in the area.

Lewis Hoggard is Executive Director of the Windsor/Bertie Chamber of Commerce and a regular contributor to Eastern North Carolina Living.