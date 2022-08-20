Bertie County offers natural beauty and history as its best calling cards. The Bertie Precinct was established in 1722, while prior to that date being part of Albemarle Precinct which was formed in 1660.
The first European settlers came to the county from Roanoke Island and the Lost Colony as far back as the late 1500’s, while the land was already populated by the Tuscarora for hundreds of years with various groups of Algonquians also being in the area.
The county has remained mainly an agricultural community for its entire history and its population has been twenty thousand or less for most of its time since the creation of the United States basically.
The county is 741 square miles or 470,000 acres, which works out to about a person for every twenty-three acres, more or less. Bertie county is the definition of a rural place.
Bertie Beach
The Bertie County Beach Access is part of the “Tall Glass of Water” project that provides both natural beauty and history. Just walking down to the sandy beach with cypress trees rising up from the water is a spectacular vista.
The land is owned by the county and was bought to provide sound access and many more amenities to its citizens and others, who otherwise may not have the opportunity to experience sound life.
The one hundred and fifty acre property has great natural beauty, as well as historic significance with an archeological site that has uncovered artifacts that point to members of the Lost Colony moving from Roanoke Island to here in the late 1500’s.
That site is located on the bluff that looks down the Albemarle Sound. The development of this property is just beginning with permanent restrooms, outdoor showers, campsites, a picnic pavilion and hiking trails all set to be built in the near future.
This property is located off Bal Gra Road which is reached by automobile from the intersection of U.S. 17 which will become Interstate 87. Additionally, the State of North Carolina has designated over 900 acres a state natural area with plans for a state park in the future and land purchases of adjacent properties to occur. That state property is located off Salmon Creek.
Roanoke/Cashie River Center
In Windsor, a hidden gem of a facility which is a wonderful place to visit is the Roanoke Cashie River Center. Most people know this place has the home of the Freedom Fireworks show every July. The center is part of the Partnership of the Sounds which also operates the North Carolina Estuarium in Washington.
There are exhibits inside the main building which concentrate on the history and wildlife of the area. The center is well staffed and open from Tuesday to Saturday. Kayaks and canoes may be rented and launched from the site.
Visitors may explore the riverwalk and the grounds of the property, including a small amphitheater along the river.
Every Saturday while the weather is nice, pontoon boat rides are offered for free with trips down the Cashie river where you can see the Cashie Treehouse Village. These trips start at 10 a.m. or so and are piloted by Coast Guard approved captains, who offer interesting facts on the river and wildlife.
The center is located at 112 West Water Street in Windsor just off U.S. 17 Business.
Historic Hope
Historic Hope is much more than an old house occupied by a former North Carolina Governor.
While the centerpiece of the forty-five acre property is the 1803 plantation home of Governor David Stone, Historic Hope also includes the 13,000 square foot Roanoke Chowan Heritage Center, as well as the 1763 King/Bazemore house.
The center has permanent exhibits that present the Native American culture prior to and during the arrival of the European settlers and the African American experience during slavery and on the grounds. The property is a wonderful site for weddings, gatherings, meetings and celebrations and may be rented for such happenings.
The governor’s mansion has been restored in the last fifty years, as it had become in disrepair and was about to crumble away. Through the hard work of volunteers and donors the house and some of its outbuildings have been restored inside and out with period piece furniture and other items. Information about how life at Hope was when the Stone family occupied this property is fascinating and well worth finding out about.
What makes Historic Hope truly special is the educational programs and events that are offered all year. Also, wonderful tours are offered by entertaining guides. Contact can be made at the website, hopeplantation.org. There is a fee for a guided tour, otherwise the visit is free. School, church and large groups need to contact ahead before arriving.
Additionally, walking trails have been built so the whole property may be explored. The property is open to the public during normal hours.
Historic Hope is located about four miles west of Windsor off Governors Road. The property is maintained by a non-profit organization, Historic Hope Foundation, which gladly accepts new members for a small yearly fee and has a board of directors.
Livermon Park & Mini-Zoo
Livermon Park and Mini-Zoo is open all year round with no charge for admission. There are a wide variety of animals, including a Zebra and Buffalo just to name a couple of the local inhabitants. A wide variety of birds, including a number of peacocks. An excellent place for children to see animals and birds up close and in person.
There is also playground equipment and numerous picnic tables and shelter to handle large school and church groups.
The Cashie Wetlands walk is also located on the property. The walk allows visitors to walk through a swamp and wetlands without getting wet or having to wear hip boots. The walkway is elevated and ADA accessible and features an observation deck and a stop at the Cashie river.
The facility is operated and maintained by the town of Windsor. The park is located in the downtown area at 102 North York Street and is open during daylight hours.
The park is named for former Mayor L.T. Livermon Jr.
Occano
Occano, which was formerly named Scotch Hall Preserve, shows what sound side living can be like. This resort property has an Arnold Palmer Signature Golf Course that is being brought up to date with renovations to reestablish the course as one of the finest in the land.
Occano is more than a golf course. The resort offers slip and dock space for the traveler by boat, but also overnight stays are available on site. They welcome visitors as well as future homeowners.
The property has 834 acres of residential waterfront in addition to an incredible golf course that has views that are breathtaking. The property has hosted numerous events in its past, including professional golf tournaments and competitions such as Pound the Sound, a triathlon.
The property has current amenities of a beach club and pool, boat launch, dock and slips, restaurant and bar, golf course and pro shop and many more amenities on the way.
The new ownership group, Dilweg, which is headlined by former NFL and Duke quarterback Anthony Dilweg, is a leading commercial real estate firm in the Southeast with over a billion in assets. Their vision for the already incredible property is to make it even more of a resort location and maritime destination site.
The property is located on the Albemarle sound and has a street address of 105 Scotch Hall Court with a Merry Hill address it is located off of Avoca Farm Road and Sutton Road.
The property is a gated community, but has a restaurant and a golf course that is open to the public with much more planned in the future.
Bertie County offers numerous homes, buildings, churches which are worth visiting as well as the seven municipalities located in the county. The county has been heavily influenced by the African American presence, Native American presence and the European colonists.
A truly beautiful county to visit, with a great and varied history with stories waiting to be told behind it. Just a slow drive through the highways and backroads is well worth the time spent.