Toilet paper isn’t the only commodity to become scare during this pandemic. With so many people home-bound and yearning to try something new to ease their monotony there has been a resurgence in baking. And with that renewed interest both flour and yeast have become scarce, to the point of black market prices on Amazon.
Because I have a small inn I don’t use large food suppliers and try to support local vendors when possible. I was thrilled to find my beloved King Arthur flour, as well as yeast, back at our Food Lion. I was also happy to see that the King Arthur site did not price gouge and only allowed a two-bag minimum purchase.
And with the availability of flour and yeast again it’s time to talk bread. Bread-making is a true art and not for everyone. The best bread I have found in the area is at La Farm Bakery in Cary where French baker Lionel Vatinet has worked his magic since 1999. Vatinet trained in France’s prestigious artisans’ guild, Les Compagnons du Devoir.
Recently I had a guest who had also been an artisan bread baker and even milled his own flour. Good flour is especially important, and I like King Arthur for its high protein content. A high percentage of protein means a stronger flour that yields chewy, crusty breads and other yeast-risen baked goods. Less protein means a softer flour, best for tender pie crusts, cookies and biscuits that are leavened by the chemistry of combining ingredients such as salt, baking powder, soda, butter, eggs, or buttermilk during baking.
An easy bread for many to bake is the Italian flatbread Focaccia. You can even use prepared pizza dough that can be found at our Food Lion’s deli section to make a quick version. But homemade is always best and this is a fairly fool-proof bread to make at home. This versatile bread can be topped with sweet or savory additions from fruits to olives and a variety of herbs. This week I have shared my recipe for Focaccia.
Enjoy!