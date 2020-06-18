Serves 8
INGREDIENTS
6 1/4 cups bread flour, or AP can be used
2 1/2 cups water at room temperature
3 teaspoons sugar
1/2 cup water at 95-110°F
1 packet active dry yeast
1 1/2 tablespoons kosher salt
9 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil, plus more as needed
Flaky sea salt
Garnish ideas: honey, herb- or garlic-infused oil for drizzling, fresh or dried herbs such as thyme and rosemary, garlic, olives, pitted cherries, grapes, cheeses such as parmesan or gruyere, nuts such as slivered almonds or walnuts
PREPARATION
Combine the flour, room-temperature water, and half of the sugar in the bowl of a mixer on low speed for about 3 minutes. Scrape down the paddle or dough hook and sides of the bowl while mixing. Cover the bowl with a towel and set aside. You can mix by hand as well.
In a small bowl, whisk together the warm water, yeast, and remaining sugar and let stand until the yeast blooms and is foamy and doubles in volume. Add the bloomed yeast mixture to the dough and mix on low about a minute. Add the salt and increase the speed to medium and mix about 5 minutes until the dough is sticky and pulls away from the sides of the bowl. You can also knead by hand.
Spread a few tablespoons of the olive oil evenly on the surface of a large bowl. Using a spatula add the sticky dough and turn it over to coat with oil. Loosely cover the bowl with plastic wrap and place in a warm area about 2-3 hours until the dough doubles in size.
Spread a few tablespoons of olive oil evenly on a rimmed sheet pan about 18 by 13 inches. Deflate the dough a little by gently folding it over a few times in the bowl. Add the dough to the prepared sheet pan and gently push the dough out to fill the pan and reach all of the edges. If the dough does not stay in place let it rest in the pan about 15 minutes covered with plastic wrap. Once the dough is stretched to fit the pan cover with oiled plastic wrap and refrigerate for 3-24 hours for a second cold rise, the longer the better flavor.
One hour before baking remove the pan of dough and place in a warm area for an hour.
Preheat oven to 450°. Drizzle the dough lightly with a few tablespoons of olive oil. Press the surface of the dough with your fingers to make deep evenly spaced dents over the entire surface. Add toppings of choice pressing in slightly. Sprinkle with flaky sea salt.
Bake about 10 minutes and drizzle lightly with a few tablespoons of olive oil, rotate the pan, and then continue to bake about another 10 minutes until gold brown.
Cool the sheet pan on a wire rack for 10 minutes. Drizzle lightly with honey or oil, sprinkle with more flaky sea salt, and garnish with fresh herbs. Cut into slices and serve warm or at room temperature.