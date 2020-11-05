If you’ve recently purchased or are considering purchasing and forcing amaryllis bulbs for the holiday season, now is the time of year to prepare.
Begin by filling a sterile container with sterilized potting soil. It’s best to avoid mixes that contain pine bark. Plant the bulb two-thirds deep into the soil with the top one-third remaining above the rim of the pot. Water immediately; it’s best to use lukewarm water. Keep the soil moist and water at least once a week. Avoid watering directly on the “nose” of the bulb.
Place the plant in a well lit area that provides a temperature of about 70-75 degrees F.
Once leaves and floral stalks are formed, the plant can be moved into a cooler, less-lit area for display.
It will take about 6 weeks for flowers to bloom. As flowers begin to fade, they can be pruned away from the plant. Once the season is over, and flowering is complete, bulbs can be planted outdoors for future enjoyment.
For more information on forcing holiday bulbs, contact the Ask A Master Gardener Helpline at 252-482-6585.