While Edenton-Chowan Educational Foundation is known for handing out scholarships, but it does so much more.
Recently, upon the passing of Evelyn Powell, a retired Edenton-Chowan Schools employee, her family very graciously asked for memorial donations to be made to the ECEF. It was the wishes of the family for these donations to support an Elementary Literacy Fund. The ECEF received over $400 in donations from several family and community members. The ECEF was honored to be able to present both White Oak and D.F. Walker schools with over $200 each to support the needs of the schools’ libraries. The ECEF appreciates the family of Evelyn Powell asking for memorial donations. I was beyond honored to present the schools in her loving memory.
ECEF was saddened to hear that the Edenton-Chowan Kiwanis Club was dissolving, yet honored to receive a final donation from them. A donation of over $4,000 was made to the ECEF to support Pre-K through third grade Literacy. This donation was quickly released to White Oak and D.F. Walker schools to support literacy in their school. We appreciate and thank President Bill Batson, Treasurer John Onufrak, Ph.D., and all of the Edenton-Chowan Kiwanis for their support over the years. The Kiwanis Club will be greatly missed by our community.
The ECEF members, in collaboration with community members, worked together to create a video to promote the 1/4 cent tax vote in support of securing Edenton-Chowan Schools’ current and future students a new John A. Holmes High school. Although the tax didn’t pass, it remains focused to assist making this dream a reality.
Most recently, The Rocky Hock Ruritans have just replenished a supply of Homeless Kits. These kits are gallon-size Ziploc bags filled with basic personal hygiene items. These bags are kept on hand by School Counselors to offer to students in need. These kits have supported students in transition, migrant students and students who may be experiencing hardships. This is the third time that the Rocky Hock Ruritans have provided these kits. The ECEF appreciates the continued support of the Jack Perry, social coordinator and community outreach coordinator, and all of the Rocky Hock Ruritans.
ECEF accepts donations of any size. Donations can be made to existing scholarships, Mini Grants, Literacy funds or the group can create something new.
Donations can be dropped off at the Edenton-Chowan Schools Central Services Office, or mailed to Melanie Young, c/o Edenton-Chowan Educational Foundation, P.O. Box 206, 800 North Oakum St., Edenton, NC 27932.
Young, who serves at foundation treasurer, or any other board member can be available to meet with anyone if they want to discuss possibilities. Young can be reached by phone at 252-482-4436.