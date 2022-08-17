When Billy and Mary Nixon saw a need both foreign and domestic, they decided to take action right here in Chowan County.
Hitting two birds with one stone, some would say. That has been the result of the Four Corners Store that opened last October in Tyner, located at 628 Center Hill Road.
The store, which offers a unique blend of donated goods, furniture, antiques and more, seeks to serve the community as both a thrift store and a vehicle to raise money for Ukraine.
The Nixons had been traveling to Ukraine on mission trips since 2004, and set up their own organization – Ukraine Connection Ministries, Inc. – a few years later.
“We eventually started our own nonprofit and took teams over there ourselves,” Mary Nixon said.
While there, the Nixons established children’s camps, worked with orphanages and assisted with construction efforts. Their last trip was in 2019 because of COVID-19 and later, the Russian invasion.
In the meantime, the pair would frequently drive down Center Hill Road and pass the old Center Hill Union Store. Eventually, an idea formed.
“We rode by many times and thought about opening a store for the community,” Billy Nixon said.
The couple explained that before the pandemic, funds for Ukraine were often raised via yard sales. Despite the sales being put on hold during the height of the outbreak, donations were still given to the Nixons knowing that “it would be sold for a good cause.”
“So we decided to rent out this property and open the store,” Mary Nixon said. “We knew that opening the store would be a win-win. Profits go to missions and a good purpose, but it also opens up this store and gives life to the community.”
Billy Nixon said that when they first walked in the store, they found it was quite a mess.
“Stuff was piled everywhere and there were trees around the building, you couldn’t even see it,” he said. “I put a post on Facebook about cutting the trees and got an answer that night. (At) 8 a.m. the next morning and Steve and Mike Evans of Rocky Hock came out to help.”
Not long after, the place transformed.
Now, taking a waltz through the store, built around 1916, one is sure to find an assortment of treasures. Old knick-knacks, family heirlooms, paintings, vintage movies, used books, pottery, plants, time-worn trinkets, cold drinks and so much more.
On the shelves, framed photographs tell Four Corners’ storied history.
“A lot of people worked here over the years,” said neighbor and volunteer Richard Bunch. “Superintendents, county commissioners, you name it. They were cutting meat or handling money.”
Bunch pointed out that he himself had worked at the store at one point. In a way, he still does, venturing over every few days or so to cut the grass on his John Deere.
Situated at what was once one of the busiest intersections in Chowan County, the store was reportedly built by a local branch of the Farmers Union during World War I.
By 1920, the store changed hands, being taken over by Luther Belch. In 1945, Belch sold the store to Vandy Boyce, who ran it until 1951.
From there, Titus Chappell took ownership of the business, operating the store until 1957 and unintentionally bestowing it with a locally-known moniker: Chappell’s Grocery.
Melvin Byrum and his sister, Rubie Byrum, took the reins from 1957 to the mid-1970s, after which Melvin Byrum’s daughter and son-in-law – Tim and Linda White – ran it till 1989.
Russell and Sheila Bootright operated the business as a tack shop for several more years, until it finally closed.
The current owner, having purchased it in 1999, is Maureen Pasternak. Billy and Mary Nixon now rent the space, having joined a long line of Chowan County residents that operated the legendary store.
Despite the push for modernized business in 2022, the Nixons have maintained the air of tradition at Four Corners. The old butcher counter and scales still sits in the back of the store, while a decades-old bench rests in the center of the space, having sat perhaps hundreds of locals over the years.
The store’s heater remains parked nearby, a relic of a past day, and the store’s old safe remains within the walls.
“This has always been a gathering place, the country store,” Mary Nixon said. “All of our families in the community come here, Black, Hispanic, white, all of them.”
The store also hosts a variety of events throughout the year for the community. “Beating the Winter Blues” was an event held in February, while a farm day and outdoor furniture sales were put on as well.
“People will walk in here and say ‘I haven’t been in here in years’ and point out the old counter and shelves,” Mary Nixon explained.
Volunteer Jean Bunch said that the store was a way to stand in solidarity with those who have much less. Money raised from the store have also gone towards disaster relief across the country, beginning with the devastating tornado outbreak in Kentucky in December 2021.
Since opening, numerous other volunteers have jumped onboard, including Amy Kermitz.
“I was so excited to see something close by that gave me an option to pop in and contribute,” Kermitz said. “This has made a big difference.”
Shortly after the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the Nixons were joined by another one of their current volunteers, Dmytro Yakym.
Yakym, only six years old when he first met the couple, was born with cerebral palsy. After being adopted by Ukrainian friends of the Nixons, he was flown to the U.S. for numerous operations. Upon the invasion of Ukraine, the Nixons found a way to bring Yakym stateside once again to stay with them in safety.
Now 19, Yakym can often be seen in the store, smiling and greeting any and all who enter.
“I think God is using me in this store right now,” Yakym said.
The Nixons said that the store’s success is attributed to the spirit of its volunteers.
“So many other people have jumped in to help,” Billy Nixon said.
Nearly 50 years after the heyday of the intersection, a new store sign now proudly hangs over Center Hill Road, inviting all to slow down for a moment and stop in for a good cause.
Mary Nixon wishes to recognize the volunteers who have helped Four Corners succeed. They are as follows: Bonnie Herman, Jean Bunch, Richard Bunch, Amy Kermitz, Lori Avery, Dean Avery, Linda Ferebee, Hannah Jones, Hollis Williams, Stacey Williams, Jon Nixon, Kathy Blanchard, Kenneth Blanchard, Kelli Blanchard, Vickie Blanchard, Susan Sykes, Molly Sykes, Samantha Sykes, Jacque White, Hallie White, Jordan Herman, Amanda Goodwin, Landon Mason, Callie Baker, Belinda Flynn, Bertha Blanchard, Dmytro Yakym and Brenda Bass.