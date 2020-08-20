At the Aug. 13 meeting, the Rocky Hock Lions Club held its Annual Awards Dinner for 2019-2020.
This meeting should have been held in June but was postponed due to the coronavirus and other circumstances. Outgoing President Guy Simmons presented the awards.
Twelve Lions were acknowledged as having 100% Attendance in 2019-2020. These Lions are: Elena Bartoli, Rick Bartoli, Ron Ben-Dov, Karen Dammeyer, Gail Forehand, Anne Know, Frances Jordan, Mike Lyens, Sharon Savage, Guy Simmons, Charlie Wilson, and Wanda Wilson. These 12 Lions will receive a beautiful Pin to wear on their shirt or vest.
The Lion of the Year Award went to Lion Frances Jordan by outgoing President Guy Simmons. Simmons told the Rocky Hock Lions that Jordan was a good example of who a Lion should be., serving her Community, her Club, her District, her State (NC), and Lions Clubs International.
Simmons told the Rocky Hock Lions that Jordan was instrumental in getting the three last presidents to join the Club. Those Presidents are Pat Smith, Guy Simmons and Kecia Phelps. Simmons stated that Jordan was one of the best Lions that he has known and is one of the best Lions in Lions Clubs International for her hard work and dedication. The motto of the Lions Clubs International is “We serve” and Jordan excels in serving others.
Lion Jordan is a Charter Member of the Rocky Hock Lions Club, which was chartered on June 25, 2002. Over the years, Jordan has served in many positions in her Club, the District, and the State ( NC). Jordan has received many Club, District, State (NC), and Lions Clubs International Awards.
In her Club she has served two term as President (2005-2006 & 2006-2007) and has served as Secretary from 2013 to current and has received the 100% Secretary for each year. Jordan has served on all Committees over the years. Jordan has perfect attendance for all of the years that she has been a member and has received an Award for 100% Attendance each year. Some of the Awards she received from the Club are LION of the Year Award ( 2003, 2010, 2016, & 2020). The Rocky Hock Lions Club presented Jordan with a Melvin Jones Fellow Award for 2009, a Jack Stickley Fellow Award for 2013 and a Dr. Lacy and Esther Presnell VIP Ambassador for 2016. Jordan is also the Public Relations person for the Rocky Hock Lions Club.
Jordan has been involved in District 31J (now 31S) for 17 years, attending and volunteering at the VIP (Blind & Visually Impaired) Fishing Tournament at the Outer Banks of North Carolina. Jordan has served on many District Committees over the years. Jordan served as District Secretary (2014-2015) for District Governor Jana Underwood (Peedin). The District presented Jordan with a William Woolard Award in 2015.
Jordan has attended and volunteered at Camp Dogwood (Camp for the VIPs & Blind) located in Sherrills Ford, NC for over 15 years. Jordan has been involved in the NC Brighter Visions Campaign for 18 years and receives a Bright Visions Pin each year for her service.
Jordan was instrumental in chartering the John A. Holmes LEO Club on Dec. 5, 2014. She continues to be the LEO Adviser and helps with all events & activities. Some of these events have been taking the LEOs to the VIP Fishing Tournament for the past 6 years to help the VIPs fish on a Pier, ringing bells for the Salvation Army, holding barbecue Fried Chicken Dinner Fundraisers each year, holding Fundraisers at White Oak Fall Craft Show, helping with the Peanut Festival, helping the Rocky Hock Lions at the Chowan County Regional Fair, and other activities. Jordan is the Public Relations person for the LEO Club.
Jordan has received awards from Lions Clubs International. Over the years she has been presented with 6 LCI President’s Awards and Pins.