Khan Academy – Khan Academy, available at khanacademy.com, offers no-cost YouTube instructional videos in a wide range of content areas.
Prodigy Math – Prodigy is a free, online math program that uses a fun video game-style interface to engage learners.
Duolingo – If you or your child are interested in learning a foreign language, Duolingo offers free online learning tools in 36 languages.
No Red Ink – This free, online writing and grammar resource helps learners of all ages to practice and refine their writing skills. Sign up as a teacher (you can use your home as a school), create a learner profile for your child, and then allow your child to log in to the student account and get practicing.
Mystery Science – Mystery Science is offering free memberships for up to one year, with engaging lessons in a variety of science‐related areas.
Codecademy – Codecademy offers free access to basic lessons in computer coding, with the option to pay for more advanced courses if your kids get really into it.
Marginal Revolution University (MRU) – Economics isn’t always taught at the K‑12 level, but the dynamic, self‐paced introductory economics courses offered for free through MRU are likely to pique your older child’s interest.
Lynda.com – Available for free through many public libraries, Lynda.com has an array of online learning resources in subject areas ranging from photography to business to web development.
Contact Nicole Bowman-Layton at nlayton@ncweeklies.com.