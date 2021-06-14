French pastries may appear too daunting for most to try to prepare, but in general French cooking is really quite simple and quick.
Most French recipes have just a few basic ingredients, but using good quality always yields the best results. And with all baking it is very important to read the entire recipe before beginning. Baking is an exact science and measuring is very important. It is helpful to gather all ingredients and measure everything out before you begin. The French call this Mise en Place, but think of it as the old Boy Scout adage to “be prepared.”
A basic french pastry that is a staple for most chefs is Pâte à Choux, pronounced “pot ah shoo,” and referred to as choux paste. This pastry dough produces such delicacies as cream puffs, eclairs, beignets, and gougères, or cheese puffs.
Gougères make a wonderful hors d’oeuvre to enjoy with a nice Prosecco or Rosé. These flavorful puffs are a traditional cheese-laced pâte à choux appetizer from the Burgundy region of France, flavored with mustard, Gruyère cheese, and cracked black pepper. Try different cheeses and flavorings and you will have a whole new treat. Or, split the baked puffs in half and fill them with crab salad, or any filling you like. Since it is still crab season I like to add chopped crab directly into the gougère dough before baking.
This week I have included my recipe for Crab Puffs, or Gougères aux Crabes.
Enjoy!