Question: Can trees be transplanted from the woods?
Answer: Yes, if a homeowner has permission from the landowner and is willing to take the necessary steps, transplanting trees from a wooded lot is an economical way to establish new trees in a home landscape.
Q: What types of trees can be transplanted?
A: Trees best suited for transplanting from the woods usually grow along the woods edge. When choosing a tree to transplant, make sure to select a healthy, evenly branched tree that has been exposed to wind and sun. Younger trees work best.
Question: What steps should be taken before moving the tree?
A: First tag the tree. Next, ideally in the late winter or early spring, lightly root-prune the tree. Sever half the roots by forcing a sharp spade into the soil (8 to 10 inches deep) as far from the trunk, leaving a shovel width of untouched soil between cuts. Incorporate as much of the root zone as can practically be moved. For older trees it’s best to repeat the process again in the fall, severing the other half of the roots. Transplant trees in the spring when roots have a chance to quickly regrow.
Q: What other steps can be taken to ensure success?
A: Position the tree so that all sides of the trunk are facing the same direction in the new landscape as in the woods (north side of the trunk still faces north, etc.). Also try to mimic the amount of sun or shade the tree was previously receiving. Loosely stake newly transplanted trees. If a plant seems too large to move, contact a local landscaper. Keep the tree well watered, especially during drought for the next several years, or until re-established.
For more information about transplanting trees, contact the Ask A Master Gardener Helpline at 252-482-6585.