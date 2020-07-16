INGREDIENTS
Topping
1 1/2 cups all-purpose flour
1/2 cup light brown sugar
1/3 cup sugar
1 ½ teaspoon cinnamon
½ teaspoon cardamom
½ teaspoon ginger
½ teaspoon nutmeg
½ teaspoon salt
10 tablespoons butter, melted
Cake
2 1/3 cups all-purpose flour
1 1/2 teaspoons baking powder
1/2 teaspoons baking soda
1 teaspoons salt
¾ cup unsalted butter, room temperature
1 ¼ cup sugar
1/2 cup sour cream, room temperature
1/2 cup buttermilk, room temperature
1 teaspoon canola or vegetable oil
1 1/2 teaspoons pure vanilla extract
3 eggs, room temperature
6-8 medium peaches, sliced
Glaze
1/2 teaspoons pure vanilla extract
1-2 tablespoons cream
¾ cup powdered sugar
PREPARATION
Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F. Grease a 13 x 9-inch cake pan with butter or spray with nonstick spray. Set aside.
Combine all crumb topping ingredients and stir with a fork until crumbly. Set aside.
For the cake, combine flour, baking powder, baking soda and salt in a mixing bowl and set aside. In another bowl, combine sour cream, buttermilk, oil, and vanilla. Mix well with a whisk and set aside.
On low speed with a mixer cream softened butter and sugar until pale and fluffy. Add eggs until combined well, scraping sides. Slowly alternate adding the combined dry ingredients and the combined wet ingredients to the butter mixture. Scrape the sides of the bowl with a spatula. Mix again for a few seconds until mixed well.
Evenly spread batter in prepared pan. Top with sliced peaches in an even layer. Sprinkle crumb topping over the peach layer.
Bake on a center rack in the preheated oven for one hour or until cake pulls away from side of pan and center is cooked through. If topping becomes too brown cover with foil. Rotate pan halfway through baking.
While cake is baking whisk together glaze, adjusting cream and powdered sugar for desired consistency. Set aside.
When cake is done set pan on wire rack to cool for 20 minutes, then drizzle with glaze. Serve warm with more sliced fresh peaches and whipped cream.