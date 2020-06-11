Serves 8 INGREDIENTS

12 large tomatoes, about 4 pounds, stemmed and quartered

1/2 cup extra-virgin olive oil, divided

1/4 cup balsamic vinegar

12 large garlic cloves, peeled

2 cups lightly packed fresh basil leaves, plus few leaves torn for garnish

1 large onion, diced

2 stalks celery, diced

3 large carrots, diced

Salt and freshly ground pepper to taste

4 tablespoons unsalted butter

1 bay leaf

1 teaspoon dried thyme

½ teaspoon dried tarragon

2 cups chicken stock

2 tablespoons chicken demi-glace

1 tablespoon honey

½ cup cream

PREPARATION

Preheat the oven to 500 degrees F.

In a large bowl combine the tomatoes, 1/4 cup of the oil, the vinegar, garlic, salt, and pepper, to taste. Spread the tomatoes out on a sheet pan. Roast the tomatoes in the oven 35 to 40 minutes. Remove and set aside.

While tomatoes are roasting, in a large pot over medium heat sauté onion, celery and carrots with thyme and tarragon in remaining oil until very soft.

Stir in the stock, roasted tomatoes, bay leaf, honey, demi-glace and simmer for 10-15 minutes.

Using an immersion blender, blend until smooth. Add cream and fresh basil. Adjust seasonings to taste. Finish with butter to melt in and become glossy.

