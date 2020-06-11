Serves 8 INGREDIENTS
12 large tomatoes, about 4 pounds, stemmed and quartered
1/2 cup extra-virgin olive oil, divided
1/4 cup balsamic vinegar
12 large garlic cloves, peeled
2 cups lightly packed fresh basil leaves, plus few leaves torn for garnish
1 large onion, diced
2 stalks celery, diced
3 large carrots, diced
Salt and freshly ground pepper to taste
4 tablespoons unsalted butter
1 bay leaf
1 teaspoon dried thyme
½ teaspoon dried tarragon
2 cups chicken stock
2 tablespoons chicken demi-glace
1 tablespoon honey
½ cup cream
PREPARATION
Preheat the oven to 500 degrees F.
In a large bowl combine the tomatoes, 1/4 cup of the oil, the vinegar, garlic, salt, and pepper, to taste. Spread the tomatoes out on a sheet pan. Roast the tomatoes in the oven 35 to 40 minutes. Remove and set aside.
While tomatoes are roasting, in a large pot over medium heat sauté onion, celery and carrots with thyme and tarragon in remaining oil until very soft.
Stir in the stock, roasted tomatoes, bay leaf, honey, demi-glace and simmer for 10-15 minutes.
Using an immersion blender, blend until smooth. Add cream and fresh basil. Adjust seasonings to taste. Finish with butter to melt in and become glossy.