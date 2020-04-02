Don’t let a lack of space discourage you from gardening. From patios to porches, there are lots of container options to get you growing. The main things to keep in mind when selecting containers are:
- Size — Use an appropriately sized container. Most summer vegetables need at least 3 gallons of soil to grow well. Clean and sterilized home trash cans make a perfect fit; don’t forget the drainage. Looking to work in less space? Choose herbs or cool weather plants like lettuce and spinach that can be grown in smaller containers. Some pots are even made to hang directly on the porch railing.
- Material — This is more of a personal preference, but some selections are better suited for management. Plastic containers are lightweight and usually more inexpensive. Terra cotta pots are best for plant health but can be difficult to size. Ceramic pots often lack drainage, tend to get very heavy, and can be difficult to lift or move. Fabric containers are a new option appealing to folks who want more of a temporary or seasonal garden; you can find these at most garden centers or make your own with a reusable fabric grocery bag.
- Drainage — One of the most important factors for successful container gardening is drainage. No matter the size, or material, the container must drain well. This may require drilling or punching a hole through the base of a container. Unfortunately many containers have no drainage and the plants end up rotting. Don’t forget to encourage drainage on hard surfaces too. Rocks, bricks and special made “feet” will help lift the container off the ground and encourage drainage.
Whether you go with a traditional container or get creative (I’ve seen plants growing in old pocketbooks), the idea is to use whatever will get you growing!