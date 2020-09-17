Serves 2
To make sweet crepes add 2 tablespoons sugar and 1 teaspoon vanilla. For savory crepes add herbs.
INGREDIENTS
4 Eggs
¼ cup whole milk
¼ cup water plus more as needed
¾ cup almond flour
½ teaspoon sea salt
2+ tablespoons melted butter
PREPARATION
1. Whisk all ingredients together, adding more water if needed to make a thin batter. The batter should have the consistency of heavy whipping cream. Add 2 tablespoons sugar and 1 teaspoon vanilla if making sweet crepes. Let the batter rest for 1 hour.
3. Heat an 8-inch crepe pan or nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Add a little butter and swirl it around to cover the entire surface of the pan. Pour in enough batter for a thin coating on the bottom of pan, swirling it around the pan, and return the pan to medium-high heat. When the batter starts to dry on the top and is set on the bottom and starting to brown, lift the crepe with a flexible spatula and flip it over. Cook the second side briefly, just until set, and then slide the crepe onto a plate. Repeat with the remaining batter. Add butter to the pan before cooking each remaining crepe.
4. Add your favorite filling or topping and fold into quarters. Serve and enjoy.