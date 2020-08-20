If you’re among the group that hasn’t caught the coronavirus; life goes on. A harsh reality after the horrific sweep of alarm, illness and deaths.
And the predicted second wave of COVID-19 is on its uphill sweep. Perhaps showing itself sooner than anticipated.
The 21st century has proved just as susceptible to a world’s plight as any earlier century.
Modern technology has helped with the mass communication needed to reach every last breathing soul on earth helping to keep most abreast of COVID-19’s happenings. With that aspect, this technological century’s attempt at keeping “bad things” at arm’s length hints at just a little of its power.
And that’s a tremendous thing.
So what of the changes that resulted from COVID-19 thus far? Are they permanent? Bodywork and Massage Therapist Pamela Ann Bennion mentions she may find herself and the client wearing a mask during her sessions from now on (along with the heightened disinfecting protocols.) And it won’t matter when COVID-19’s case reports dwindle (finally.)
It does take getting used to though, she says.