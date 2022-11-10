...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM EST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and
choppy waters.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...Until 2 AM EST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
Anyone who remembers how good it feels to buy a friend lunch, or send a neighbor a dessert, or buy a buddy a beer, the Good Works Community Church is implementing a Thanksgiving program that will make one feel great.
The church has launched a “Let’s Give Thanks” campaign providing Thanksgiving meals to 100 plus needy local families that may go hungry on the holiday.
Although not noticeable to all, food insecurity runs high in Chowan and surrounding counties. This is an opportunity for area churches, businesses, community organizations and individuals to join in making sure families have a Thanksgiving meal.
Feeding neighbors in need, especially during these stressful times, is an important task that falls on the entire community.
Since the pandemic, Good Works Community church members, under the leadership of founding Pastor Edna Hathaway Lawrence, have provided more than a ton of food to area families.
According to Good Works, “The church strives to make a difference in the community, one plate at a time. Before celebrating with their own families over a Thanksgiving holiday meal, members want to make sure other families have enough food to do the same.”
“Members motivated with neighborly love gather food items and fill each box with a frozen turkey, mashed potatoes, gravy, canned & fresh vegetables, canned cranberry sauce, fresh eggs, stuffing, cornbread, and cake mixes, frosting with lots of love and prayer,” according to Good Works.
If one would like to participate in this generous Thanksgiving campaign, help the church feed a local family for a minimum of $30. There are several ways to forward donations.
Donors can write a check, payable to Good Works Community Church Food Drive and mail the check to: P.O. Box 744, Edenton, NC, 27932. The check can also be brought to the church at 113 Deep Creek Road in Hertford. Donations may also be made online at the church website at www.gwcc works.com.
Finally, one can send a donation via CashApp to $EdnaLawrence. All gifts received are tax deductible.
The food drive will end on Nov. 18, with a drive-up and pick-up Thanksgiving Food Box Giveaway held at the church, on a first come-first served basis from noon to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 19. The event is free to the public.
For further information, please call the church office at (252) 404-9088.