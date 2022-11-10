Anyone who remembers how good it feels to buy a friend lunch, or send a neighbor a dessert, or buy a buddy a beer, the Good Works Community Church is implementing a Thanksgiving program that will make one feel great.

The church has launched a “Let’s Give Thanks” campaign providing Thanksgiving meals to 100 plus needy local families that may go hungry on the holiday.

