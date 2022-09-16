Walk through the door of The Gregarious Goose in Edenton last Wednesday afternoon and one would surely be greeted by the sound of crafting and laughing children.
The Goslings, an after school program devised by owner Alice Stallcup, seeks to provide area students with hands-on experience for arts and crafts to create objects they can be proud to keep or share with others.
Parents can register monthly, as the program runs from September until May, paralleling the school year. Stallcup says it is difficult to arrange classes in the summer when many children are vacationing or elsewhere. Children from kindergarten to sixth grade are welcome.
Classes meet weekly on Wednesdays around 3:45 and run for about an hour. Some of the art topics offered for kids to make includes: sculpture, printmaking, calligraphy, collages, performance and installation art, architecture, jewelry and mosaics.
The first class was the first in a month-long odyssey to craft a common winged insect (spoiler!) using wet felt techniques.
Several students were ecstatic coming in the door to start, one girl running to greet Stallcup with a hug.
Stallcup said it was her biggest class held altogether. Nine arrived last Wednesday with two more scheduled to join later into September for a total of eleven.
“They’re all around six and seven year olds this month so it’s easier to group them all as one,” Stallcup explained.
As the project got underway, Stallcup asked students how their summers went and several gave varying answers. One girl went to the local H2OBX waterpark, another went to South Carolina and another still journeyed with family to Nags Head.
While some of the students were nervous to show up for the first day of crafting, Stallcup told them that eventually, they will always be excited to come.
One youngster, Lincoln, was already happy to be there.
“I’m so excited I came here, there are so many of my school friends,” he said.
Day one of the wool craft saw students rolling strands of felt into tiny ball shapes and holding them together via warm soapy water to create the bodies of their eventual finished products.
Placing each ball into plastic containers, they then shook the containers around furiously in an effort to get the felt balls dry. That effort soon became a competition as several students danced around in attempts to get their projects drier quicker than a friend could.
By 4:45, the first class had wrapped up with the entire room already cleaned up and prepared for next week’s continuation of the project.
As the students filed out of the door one by one to greet their parents, many reported that they had plenty of fun.
Stallcup agreed, calling the first class a success.
“We did fantastic for the number of kids we had, I’m really happy,” she said.
For more information on crafting classes or the Goslings program, contact The Gregarious Goose at (252) 352-1450.