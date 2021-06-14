Gougères are traditional cheese-laced pâte à choux appetizers from the Burgundy region of France, flavored with mustard, Gruyère cheese, and cracked black pepper. Try different cheeses and flavorings and you will have a whole new hors d’oeuvre. Or, split the baked puffs in half and fill them with crab salad, or any filling you like.
Makes 18
INGREDIENTS
1 recipe pâte à choux
1/2 teaspoon black pepper
1/4 tsp dry mustard
1 teaspoon Dijon mustard
8 ounces crab meat, chopped finely
2 green onions, chopped finely
1 1/4 cups grated Gruyere cheese
¼ cup grated Parmesan
Egg wash
PREPARATION
Preheat oven to 400°. Line 2 baking sheets with parchment paper; set aside.
Add mustards, crab, green onions and 1 cup of the cheese to the mixing bowl, and beat until well blended.
Drop the dough by heaping tablespoons onto the prepared baking sheets 2 inches apart, or if you prefer, you can place the dough into a pastry bag with a large plain tip, and pipe tablespoon-size mounds of dough onto the baking sheet. Sprinkle parmesan cheese on top of dough.
Place baking sheet on top rack of oven, and bake 20 to 25 minutes or until they’re puffed and lightly browned all over. Do not open oven door until; baking is completed.
Transfer to a rack to cool briefly. Serve the gougères warm.
Note: To achieve a crisp exterior and soft interior it helps to have a pan of water on a rack below your baking sheet.
Storing: Baked gougères may be stored airtight at room temperature for up to 3 days. Before serving, warm and crisp them for 7 to 9 minutes in a 375°F oven, until the outside crust is crisp, and the interior is heated through. Gougères freeze well. After baking, allow them to cool completely. Spread the gougères out on a baking sheet, cover the sheet with plastic wrap and freeze them until they are firm. Then store them in sturdy plastic bags for several months.